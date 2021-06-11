Northwest Innovation Works pulls out of $2.3B methanol plant project, terminates lease at Port of Kalama

KALAMA — Northwest Innovation Works on Friday notified the Port of Kalama it will terminate its lease, ending its seven-year effort to build a $2.3 billion methanol plant at the port.

The state Department of Ecology denied a key permit for the project in January, the latest in a long line of setbacks for the project.

Northwest Innovation Works spent tens of millions addressing state agency permitting concerns, which shifted constantly over the course of the process, according to a Friday press release from the port.

Port of Kalama officials point to the state's "regulatory and political environment" for ending the project.

“This was the kind of innovative, job-creating project that originally was supported by the governor’s office," Port Director Mark Wilson said in a statement. "Jay Inslee stood on Kalama’s waterfront to tout the climate benefits of the project, then turned on us when he ran for president. All the state has accomplished is to encourage more severe greenhouse gas emissions outside the borders of Washington and declare a false climate victory.”