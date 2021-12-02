 Skip to main content
NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

A look inside the Norpac paper mill in Longview, which produced nearly 800,000 tons of paper and packaging per year when this image was taken in 2018. 

Papermakers at the NORPAC paper mill announced a union drive Nov. 29, kicking off another effort to unionize the facility.

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

Norpac cuts staff, cuts production to 'significant' change in orders

Local 21 represents workers at the Port of Longview, and while most of the unionized paper mill workers in the region are represented by the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers or by the United Steel Workers, AWPPW has attempted several times to organize the mill, but never got to the vote stage. Weyerhaeuser sold the NORPAC mill in 2016 to One Rock Capital Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in New York.

According to the NW Labor Press, workers have been laying the groundwork for the union since April, citing wage cuts, staff reductions and changes to benefit plans. Representatives from ILWU Local 21 were not immediately available for comment Thursday.

NORPAC adds recycling equipment to turn waste paper into packaging products

NORPAC Director of External Affairs Tom Rozwod said Thursday that the situation is in the “very early stages” and that the NLRB notified NORPAC on Nov. 30 that two unions were seeking an election to represent employees.

People are also reading…

“There is a lot of work to do, and it will take some time before this situation resolves,” he said.

Rozwod said while the pandemic brought challenges, NORPAC’s teams navigated them safely while “innovating exciting new, environmentally friendly products.”

In April 2020, NORPAC cut staff and curtailed production in response to the pandemic. The Daily News received reports that 15 salaried workers lost their jobs the week of April 6; that 20 to 30 workers lost their jobs the week of April 20; and all remaining employees took a 5% pay cut. The report could not be corroborated as NORPAC declined comment on specifics of the layoffs in April.

NORPAC spare part helps get Longview chlorine plant back online

In 2019, the company converted one of its Longview paper machines to produce packaging products from 100% recycled waste paper and expanded its business to include packaging papers, such as boxes, displays and bags. By April 2021, NORPAC added a drum pulper to expand its recycling operations.

“We were very happy to protect 400-plus jobs through the pandemic and we are very optimistic about our future as a sustainable supplier of high quality, recyclable, low carbon papers,” Rozwod said.

