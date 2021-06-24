NORPAC spare part helps get Longview chlorine plant back online

After a “major electrical failure” at the Longview Westlake Chemical company plant in early June caused chlorine shortages across the West Coast, another local business stepped in to help replace the part and get the plant back online.
NORPAC, a customer of Westlake Chemical, gave the plant a spare transformer. Earlier in June, a piece of equipment experienced a failure with an electrical transformer and had to be sent off-site to be repaired. Plant officials originally estimated the plant would be offline until the end of June at a minimum, but the help from NORPAC meant production restarted Wednesday.
“Westlake Chemical’s Longview, Washington, plant successfully installed a replacement electrical transformer and completed its testing earlier this week, which permitted the restart of the facility,” a statement from Westlake said.
The plant, which is located inside Nippon Dynawave Packaging on Industrial Way, manufactures chlorine and caustic soda. The Longview facility was purchased by Westlake Chemical in 2016 with its acquisition of Axiall Corp. Westlake is an international manufacturer with headquarters in Houston.
Chlorination is a critical part of the water treatment process that disinfects and kills bacteria, viruses and other microbes, and multiple local cities asked residents last week to conserve water until the shortage was resolved.
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management asked people to limit outdoor water use, such as watering lawns, washing cars or filling swimming pools.
Rainier stopped irrigating city properties to reduce the demand for chlorine and said last week “voluntary reductions for irrigation and other non-essential uses would help bridge the gap until the supply is restored.” Longview declared a water emergency Monday, asking people to postpone new plantings, not wash vehicles at home and for restaurants to not serve water unless it was asked for by customers, but cancelled the emergency Thursday afternoon.
Kalama asked residents last week to conserve water for the next 30 days, but on Thursday lifted that request after finding an alternate source of chlorine.
“We are gearing up for a hot weekend,” the Kalama press release said Thursday. “Feel free to use water as you normally would — soak those plants, gardens and lawns.”
Westlake said in a statement it will be letting customers know timelines of when they will get chlorine deliveries. In a press release, the City of Kalama said it understood that “it will take time to meet the backlog and demand, as the shortage affects the entire West Coast region.”