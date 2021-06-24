NORPAC spare part helps get Longview chlorine plant back online

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management asked people to limit outdoor water use, such as watering lawns, washing cars or filling swimming pools.

Rainier stopped irrigating city properties to reduce the demand for chlorine and said last week “voluntary reductions for irrigation and other non-essential uses would help bridge the gap until the supply is restored.” Longview declared a water emergency Monday, asking people to postpone new plantings, not wash vehicles at home and for restaurants to not serve water unless it was asked for by customers, but cancelled the emergency Thursday afternoon.

Kalama asked residents last week to conserve water for the next 30 days, but on Thursday lifted that request after finding an alternate source of chlorine.

“We are gearing up for a hot weekend,” the Kalama press release said Thursday. “Feel free to use water as you normally would — soak those plants, gardens and lawns.”

Westlake said in a statement it will be letting customers know timelines of when they will get chlorine deliveries. In a press release, the City of Kalama said it understood that “it will take time to meet the backlog and demand, as the shortage affects the entire West Coast region.”

