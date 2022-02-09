 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORPAC named a Best-in-Class midsize employer

Norpac (copy)

A look inside the Norpac paper mill in Longview, which produced nearly 800,000 tons of paper and packaging per year when this image was taken in 2018. 

 Zack Hale, The Daily News File Photo

NORPAC was named a 2021 Best-in-Class employer because of the company's strong benefits program.

The Longview-based company was named by Gallagher, an insurance broker and consulting firm for companies around the world, as part of an annual benchmarking survey of mid-size employers.

In a press release for the award Gallagher's Consulting Division, Chief Executive Officer William Ziebell said the evaluation for NORPAC was based on how the paper company proactively created its benefits and human resources programs to attract and retain good workers.

"Our community has overcome significant challenges in the COVID-era, and prioritizing employee wellbeing will always be core to our mission," NORPAC CEO Craig Anneberg said.

The Marysville Fire Department is another Washington employer who received a Best-in-Class designation this year.

