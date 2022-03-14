NORPAC employees narrowly vote down union at Longview paper mill

Employees at the Longview paper mill NORPAC narrowly voted against unionizing last month in the staff’s first effort to organize.

The National Labor Board reports of the 226 votes counted on March 1, 110 chose to unionize and 116 voted against unionization.

NORPAC reports 85% of employees eligible to vote for unionization participated in the count.

A NORPAC representative said this was the first time employees voted on whether to unionize at the Longview mill. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 21, filed the petition for NORPAC to vote on whether to unionize last fall.

NORPAC’s unionization vote count was tallied Feb. 22; then a revised count was finished March 1 after challenges were made to some ballots, the National Labor Board reports.

Petition

The NORPAC, or North Pacific Paper Corporation, papermill off Industrial Way was founded in 1979, and today produces copy paper and packaging material.

The ILWU, Local 21, filed a petition with the National Labor Board to unionize NORPAC workers Nov. 29.

The petition states the union would have included all full-time and regular part-time employees in the paper maker department, including machine operators and customer service staff. Clerical positions, guards and supervisors would not be included, states the report.

The National Labor Board reports two NORPAC employees voted to unionize under the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers Union and 108 voted to unionize under ILWU. A Labor Board spokesperson said “no union received a sufficient number of votes to be designated as the collective bargaining representative.”

The Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers Union tried to unionize NORPAC several times, but never reached the voting stage, reports the union-support publication Northwest Labor Press. The AWPPW represents some workers at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging paper mill in Longview.

NORPAC benefits

A NORPAC spokesperson said the company announced a 2.5% general wage increase for all hourly employees during the fall, around the time the unionization petition was filed. The increase took effect Jan. 10. The representative also said on Monday employees have an employee-matched 401(k) plan.

ILWU released a statement Monday saying they support workers’ right to unionize in general to offer better wages and health and retirement benefits.

In March, NORPAC reported the company was praised for its work with employees in areas like wages and benefits by Gallagher — one of the largest insurance brokers in the world. A Gallagher spokesperson said companies that participated in a survey with the organization were eligible for the “best-in-class” distinction NORPAC received, and awardees like NORPAC received high rankings in areas like turnover rates, compensation strategies and health plan prices.

Company changes

National timberland management company Weyerhaeuser sold the NORPAC mill in 2016 to One Rock Capital Partners, a private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. After the sale, The Daily News reported staff and wage changes at the company.

In spring 2017, employees’ wages were cut by 10% and the company stopped providing a match to workers’ 401(k) plans, according to a report by The Daily News.

Competition from Canadian newsprint producers in fall 2017 led NORPAC to stop newsprint production on one paper machine, and about 50 employees were laid off as a result. In spring 2018, NORPAC announced the restart of newsprint production after the U.S. imposed tariffs on Canadian newsprint and the hiring of 50 new employees.

In 2019, the company announced a newsprint machine would be converted to create packaging products from 100% recycled waste paper, safeguarding 400 jobs at the Longview mill.

In April 2020, The Daily News reported up to 45 salaried employees were laid off, while other employees took a 5% pay cut. NORPAC said, in general, some layoffs occurred due to changes in the market during the pandemic, but declined to discuss specific pay or number of laid-off staff to back TDN’s report.

