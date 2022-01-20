Nippon awarded state grant to repair Washington Way rail crossing

Nippon Dynawave Packaging received state funds earlier this month to support planned repairs to the railroad crossing at Industrial Way and Washington Way in Longview.

The company received a $10,000 reimbursement from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission's Grade Crossing Protective Fund on Jan. 13 to cover a portion of the costs to improve the railroad crossing.

Nippon estimated the total cost of the improvements at $52,400 in their application for the state funds. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, which owns the train tracks, would contribute around $10,000 of in-kind labor to the project. Nippon is expected to cover all remaining costs.

In the company's application for the funds, Nippon Security Manager Greg Hendricks said 200,000 vehicles cross the Washington Way grade every year to enter the Longview plant through Gate 10. The asphalt around the track is cracked or crumbling, which slows down vehicles and poses a risk for pedestrians and bikers trying to make the crossing.

Traffic through that intersection is expected to increase over the next few years. The current plans for the Industrial Way/Oregon Way intersection would close one of the other main gates leading into Nippon's Longview site, which Hendricks said would increase the truck traffic across the grade even more. The Port of Longview's continued development of Barlow Point also would lead to more trains along that stretch of rail.

Nippon has not announced an intended start time for the work on the tracks near Washington Way. The Utilities and Transportation Commission requires the project be completed by June 15, 2023, in order to be reimbursed.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.