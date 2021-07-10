NEXT to hold open house to answer community questions about Columbia County biorefinery

Riverside Refining, also owned by the Texas company, proposed an oil refinery at the Port of Longview in 2015, but after environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper questioned the company’s credibility, the Port of Longview commissioners cut off talks in February 2016 — after determining that the company failed to prove it had financial backing for the project.

The company also changed local leadership last year, firing its president Louis Soumas in November after Soumas was charged with two indecency with a child charges in Texas. He had been president of NEXT and the local contact for NEXT Renewable Fuels Oregon, LLC since June 2016.

At the time, Christopher Efird, NEXT’s Executive Chairman said in press release that work on the Port Westward project will continue “without interruption,” as the company has “very strong teams on the ground in Oregon and Houston and are moving forward full speed.”

A March economic study released by NEXT said the construction of the facility is expected to create 5,000 construction-related jobs and an increase of about $33 million in annual tax receipts.

“Once the facility begins operations, employment gains are estimated to total over 830 jobs, including over 200 at the refinery itself,” the study said.

The study estimates a total annual economic impact for the region of about $1.7 billion, “approaching a 12 percent increase in output for the region over 2019 numbers,” according to the study, and annual state and local taxes are estimated to exceed $45 million per year.

