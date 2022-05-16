New radio hosts join The Blitz line up in Longview

A local radio station recently brought two Pacific Northwest DJs back on the air, including one with a controversial past.

The Blitz 101.5 FM Monday started featuring a morning show called “Mood Killers” with radio host Eddie Barella and another host who goes by Marconi. Noah Homsley, who goes by the name Porkchop on air, now anchors the afternoons.

“I’m so excited to bring Marconi and Porkchop back to rock radio in the Northwest,” said The Blitz General Manager and Program Director John Paul.

Kelso radio station The Wave switches from classic hits to 'solid rock' A local radio station that played classic hits, then Christmas music for the past roughly two months, has switched to playing more current rock.

Marconi and Porkchop were previously on air with Portland’s KUFO when the station played rock music in the 1990s and 2000s, Paul said.

Marconi was also on the Seattle alternative rock station 107.7 The End and the Portland alternative radio station KNRK, The Blitz reports.

A 2004 report by NBC says Marconi was fired by KNRK because he and another host played an audiotape of the beheading of American civilian Nick Berg by Iraqi militants.

Paul said he worked with Marconi after the incident while at Westwood One in Denver and he was always “professional, entertaining and wildly creative.”

“It was nearly 20 years ago since Marconi exercised poor judgement,” Paul said.

The Blitz was previously called The Wave and has featured “massive rock songs” from the 1970s to 2000s since late December, according to the station. The station can be heard at 101.5 FM and www.1015theblitz.com.

The new morning show is set to run from 6 to 10 a.m., and Porkchop will take over from 3 to 8 p.m.

Cookin’ Country 105.5 FM KUKN, Hometeam 100.7 KLOG and The Cowlitz Podcast Network also operate under the same umbrella. The company reports it is “the only local radio group that is 100% locally programmed and owned with all the programming decisions made here.”

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.