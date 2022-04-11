New owners making repairs, changes at Lewis River Golf Course and North Fork Grill

WOODLAND — The new owners of the Lewis River Golf Course, just east of Woodland, are updating the riverside property and expanding restaurant hours.

Princess Cheese LLC took over the course in October 2021 with plans to "reinvest in its recreational character," according to a press release. The owners want to be referred to by their LLC name, said Nelly Sweet, general manager. Portland resident Matthew Dumke is listed as a governor of the LLC, according to a report filed with the Washington Secretary of State.

"Princess Cheese has a long-term vision for the property that is bringing an original and exhilarating experience and vision to this cherished acreage," the press release said.

Sweet said the new owners have put a lot of money into the course to update it and are working on the building.

"We're super excited," she said. "People in town have been looking to have a place where they can come out and have an amazing dinner. We're excited for the community to see some changes."

The golf course has been around since 1967, expanding from its original nine holes to 18 in 1969. The current clubhouse opened in 2001 and includes a pro shop, restaurant with outdoor patio and second floor event space.

Sweet said the golf course has remained open during the change in ownership. It closed for a couple months in spring 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

North Fork Grill was open seasonally from March to October but the new owners plan to keep it open year round, Sweet said. Staff are deciding the restaurant hours, which will be posted on the course's website, she said.

The restaurant has a new chef and a new menu, expanded to include dinner, Sweet said.

Management is restocking the pro shop, said Kayley Autrey, pro shop assistant manager.

Over the last couple months, the course was fertilized and greens aerated, Autrey said. The owners have invested in other repairs, such as replacing traction strips on stairs and bridges and cleaning up outdoor bathrooms, she said.

The 18-hole golf course is open year-round, though rain or other inclement weather may limit hours, Autrey said. On busy days the course stays open longer. Last Thursday, a sunny day with temperatures in the 70s, the course was open from about 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Autrey said.

"As long as people are making tee times, we'll stay open," she said.

Golfers can call ahead or reserve a tee time on the course's website. People also are welcome to call with questions, Autrey said.

The course also hosts indoor and outdoor events, like weddings and parties.

The Woodland Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and after hours meet and greet at the course Thursday.

The Lewis River Golf Course is hosting a grand re-opening from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Easter brunch Sunday. Brunch will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the grill will open for dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. The course also will hold three Easter egg hunts for kids of different ages and hide four golden eggs around the course for golfers.

