New housing development on Finch Drive spurred eagle nest removal

An active bald eagle’s nest was taken down on Finch Drive in Longview last month in order to build a 52-unit apartment complex.

A company called Finch Drive LLC is developing the townhome complex north of where Finch Drive currently sits, in an undeveloped area between two cutoff sloughs. According to documents submitted to the City of Longview, the housing complex is a roughly $5.9 million project that would provide townhomes to around 100 people.

A federal eagle nest takedown permit was issued to White River Development LLC to remove a nest in the development area. According to site plans filed with the city, the eagle’s nest was located in the path of the new road that will lead to the apartments.

The filed site plans show the complex would be split into four lots with 15 two-story buildings, each containing either two or four apartments. The developers are proposing between one and three parking spaces per residential unit, as well as a small communal parking area.

Longview planning officials asked that a walking trail be provided, with the trail connecting the four lots and the informal walking trail that currently exists around the city’s decommissioned lagoons.

Brett Bates is listed as the point of contact for both White River Development and the Finch Drive apartment project. Bates and other representatives from Finch Drive LLC could not be reached for comment by deadline Monday.

The development plans are open for public comment as part of the determination of non-significance process for the State Environmental Policy Act. The determination means SEPA officials believe the new complex is unlikely to negatively impact the local environment.

Take down permits unusual for active nests

In late December, neighbors of the site protested the removal of an active eagle nest on the property, saying it was the eagles’ home and they enjoyed watching the eaglets hatch each spring for the past several decades.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issues permits for eagle nests to be taken down in specific circumstances. Active eagle nests are only permitted to be removed if they pose an immediate safety risk.

According to the permit, the nest was taken down “to protect an interest in a particular locality.” That permit category requires the applicant will take on mitigation measures that will “with reasonable certainty, provide a net benefit to eagles” and is only available for alternate nests, which are not actively in use.

Other details in the public record seemingly go against the explanation for the permit. The same page of the application lists the eagle nest as in-use. Neighbors said the eagles were in the nest up until the day it was removed, then returned once it was down to circle over it.

Bryce Clary, owner of the Bud Clary Auto Group and Finch Drive LLC, told The Daily News via email in December that the tree was “unsafe.”

“Our No. 1 priority was and is the safety of the environment on and around the property,” he wrote. “We worked with a professional consultant, and the USFWS, step by step, over the past 6+ months to follow the proper channels.”

As part of the permitting process for taking down the nest, White River Development agreed to pay $247,500 in mitigation. The mitigation efforts include working with Eagle Electrocution Solutions to retrofit 45 power poles that are a high risk to eagles and planting two clusters of trees within the boundary of the new complex.

The filed SEPA documents said work to build the townhome complex would begin “immediately upon approvals.”

Marissa Heffernan
Reporter