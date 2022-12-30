New CEO of Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce starts Tuesday

The next CEO of the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce will start working the first week of January.

Michael Eliason was selected by the chamber's board of directors to be the next CEO. He begins work with the chamber on Tuesday to succeed Bill Marcum, who has been leading the chamber since 2011.

Eliason has lived and worked in Kitsap County for much of his life. He was the CEO of the Kitsap Association of Realtors for more than 15 years before he applied for the job with the chamber. He said his previous position gave him experience working with businesses and governing boards.

"He was able to communicate effectively what he brought to the table. He seemed to fit in really well with Bill when he came down and they spent a day together," said Marlene Johanson, board president-elect for the Chamber of Commerce.

Eliason said he doesn't expect any significant changes to the chamber once he takes over. His immediate goals are to boost attendance at the chamber's current events and make sure the chamber stays in strong economic shape.

"I don't have anything to correct. My job is to enhance the current successes of the organization," Eliason said.

Marcum is officially retiring at the end of February, so he will be working with Eliason to get him onboard during the start of his term. It will be an important two months for the Chamber of Commerce with sQuatch Fest, one of the chamber's largest events of the year, at the end of January and a round of early budgeting decisions.

The transition period was a selling point for Eliason, as were his impressions of Longview and Kelso during his trips through the area over the years. He said that he liked the friendly rivalry between the cities and the natural beauty of the area.

"I was specific about the type of community I wanted to relocate to," Eliason said. "Every time I visited (Cowlitz County), I appreciated the residents of the community."

In addition to his years with the Kitsap Association of Realtors, Eliason has been the chairman of the county planning commission, a United Way board member and part of the planning board for Poulsbo's Viking Fest.