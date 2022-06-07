More Cowlitz County homes on the market in May, but home prices continue to rise

Housing prices are still rising despite more available homes entering the local market in May than during any of the last 18 months.

A Northwest Multiple Listing Service report shows Cowlitz County had nearly twice as many active homes listings this May as it had in May 2021. Active listings rose from 79 to 157 listings year over year.

A similar rise was reported by Pacific Northwest Realty Group, a Longview-based brokerage company that releases its own numbers about housing in Cowlitz County and other southwest Washington counties. According to Pacific Northwest, the number of active listings rose from an average of 58 per week in February to 120 per week in May.

The rise in active listings means the county ended May with 1.3 months of housing inventory — a measure of how long it would take for the current listings to sell out if no other homes were placed for sale. It marks the first time in nearly two years that the county has reported more than one month of inventory.

A balanced housing market would generally be considered to have at least four months of inventory.

The Northwest MLS report shows Cowlitz was not the only place in Washington seeing a jump in home listings. Douglas County and Snohomish County both had their active listings more than double from last May. Island and Walla Walla counties saw a similar increase to Cowlitz.

“Imagine buyers looking at the increased inventory, increased prices and still experiencing serious competition with a plethora of other buyers for most homes. That’s the world of today in Western Washington,” Dick Beeson, RE/MAX Northwest managing broker from Gig Harbor, said in May’s report from Northwest MLS.

Home prices still high

Northwest MLS reports the average sales price in Cowlitz County reached $443,000 in May, up from $388,000 in the same month last year. The median sales price for May was $400,000 but increased at a similar rate.

Houses are also still being purchased quickly. The length of time for homes staying on the market has edged down over the course of this year, Pacific Northwest data shows, from an average of 55 days in February to 42 days in May.

However, there are signs the rise in home costs may be slowing.

Realtor Katie Keaton with Realty ONE Group Pacifica co-hosts a podcast about the local housing market with mortgage adviser and lender LaDonna Page. On Friday’s episode, Keaton said that over the last week, listing services started seeing more homes reduce their asking prices.

“We’re still having houses fly off the shelves as far as going pending, but the people who were pie-in-the-sky pricing their houses are having to lower the price,” Keaton said.

