Methanol plant developer files to stop Oregon operations along Columbia River

COLUMBIA COUNTY, ORE. — Plans to build a methanol plant — once proposed along the Columbia River in Kalama — appear to be over in Oregon as well.

Roughly three months after the owners of the long-planned and controversial Kalama project pulled out of its local agreement, Northwest Innovation Works also filed to stop operations in Oregon.

The company, which has ties to China, filed to officially dissolve Oregon operations in September, while seemingly planning to secure state operations amid a rezone request with the Port of Columbia County in Oregon.

Port of Columbia County Executive Director Sean Clark said an option-to-lease agreement still is in effect with the two entities, and staff is working to contact the company to “find out the appropriate next steps” in light of the dissolution news breaking this week.

A spokesperson for the Oregon Secretary of State said there is no timeline set by the state for businesses to end operations after filing for dissolution.

Plans

Northwest Innovation Works had been reviewing locating a methanol facility in the Pacific Northwest for decades, including at two locations within about 40 minutes of each other: the Port of Kalama in Cowlitz County and the Port of Columbia County in northern Oregon.

The company recently petitioned to rezone roughly 800 acres of farmland at the Port of Columbia County’s Port of Westward Industrial Park, located outside of Clatskanie.

Northwest Innovation Works pulled out of its proposed Kalama project last June after a key state permit was denied in January 2021.

The $2 billion Kalama plant would have converted natural gas into methanol to manufacture plastics in China, as well as employed about 200 people, according to Northwest Innovation Works.

The company refers to itself as environmentally friendly, but activists disagree. Conservation groups and some area residents opposed the Kalama project for years, criticizing its proposed use of fracked gas, emissions and the potential use of the methanol as fuel.

Northwest Innovation Works representatives could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Permits

The news of the dissolution — first published by the Columbia County Spotlight on Tuesday — opens the question of future industrial projects in the Pacific Northwest.

Cowlitz County Economic Development Council President Ted Sprague said the methanol plant on either side of the Columbia River would have benefited Cowlitz County by bringing jobs almost double the average wage for the area.

The project in Kalama was axed after the state reversed two previously granted permits to Northwest Innovation Works, then denied a permit after conducting its own study on greenhouse gas emissions.

Sprague said the company’s permitting process in Washington state was unpredictable, which makes it difficult to sway other industrial businesses to locate in the area. He said accessibility of state permits is the No. 1 question large industrial companies have when scouting locations.

Northwest Innovation Works notified the Port of Kalama on June 4 the company planned to terminate its lease.

Washington State officials reversed its approval of two permits to Northwest Innovation Works in 2017. In 2020, the state released its own study countering an analysis by Northwest Innovation Works and the Port of Kalama, concluding the plant could increase global greenhouse gas emissions. The state denied a shoreline permit as a result.

