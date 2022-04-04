Mayor Wallis, Longview staff return from Divert facility visit in Massachusetts

Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis and other city staff flew to Massachusetts last week to visit a food digester facility managed by Divert, the company planning to move into the Mint Farm Industrial Complex.

Wallis, City Councilor Ruth Kendall, Director of Community Development Ann Rivers and Public Works Director Ken Hash on Thursday visited the facility at the distribution center for Shop & Save Supermarkets in Freetown.

The group toured the plant to get a sense of how the Longview plant would work if and when it began operating. Divert purchased four lots from Mint Valley in January for to construct a 15-acre plant designed to take in food waste from hundreds of grocery stores in Washington and Oregon to create natural gas and a solid compost-like material.

“We wanted to better understand their business and make sure it’s well-founded and makes sense, and it does,” Kendall said. “We wanted to understand why they picked Longview and we liked their reasons.”

Hash said the visit alleviated many of his concerns about the direct impact of the plant. Because the digester process captures the gas from the broken down food, there was very little smell that escaped. The noise and traffic were on par with other factories of its size.

“I don’t see a lot of problems on the ecological side of things,” Hash said.

The biggest takeaway for Hash was Divert is primarily a company focused on reducing food waste and not a natural gas company. Talking to Divert’s staff and seeing the quantity of food shipping through the process made Hash reconsider how much food he might waste.

“When I came back, I started looking through my fridge. Do I overbuy food because something’s on sale, buy a whole bag of oranges and only eat two-thirds of them?” Hash said.

Divert tracks the amount of food waste that comes to its digesters from supermarkets and sells the data back to grocery store chains to help them create less waste in the future.

The Stop & Shop Green Energy Facility opened in early 2016 to take in old food from more than 200 Stop & Shop locations in New England. Over its first five years, the process created 25,800 megawatt-hours of electricity from food waste, enough to power more than 3,000 homes for a year, according to a Stop & Shop press release.

Divert manages a similar facility in Compton through a partnership with Ralphs grocery stores. Longview staff said they chose to visit the Freetown location because of the schedule for the visit and because it is a newer setup than the one in California.

The Divert plant in Longview would have a few key differences from the one in Freetown. The Mint Farm location would not be part of a grocery store distribution center, which would add on delivery mileage but allow it to pull food from multiple chains. Instead of using the gas to power the rest of the distribution center, the Longview plant will feed directly into Cascade Natural Gas pipelines and be supplied to customers.

Hash said Divert is getting ready to begin the environmental review and permitting process for the Longview facility. The company wants to have the plant up and running in 2024.

