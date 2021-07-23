Maritime safety coalition gets grant to improve response to Columbia River fires, oil spills

A local maritime safety coalition received a nearly $1 million grant from the Port Security Grant Program to update radio systems and response to ship fires and oil spills.

The Maritime Fire and Safety Association will get about $900,000, a bipartisan group of Oregon and Washington U.S. House of Representative members announced.

Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) were part of the group that advocated for the funding, a joint press release said, and regularly support the association’s request for grants.

“The Lower Columbia Willamette is a vital shipping channel that allows more than 50 million tons of cargo to travel through our region every year,” the bipartisan group wrote in support of MFSA’s application. “MFSA is a nonprofit member organization with a long track record and commitment to maintaining response preparedness to shipboard fires and oil spills on the Lower Columbia Willamette system.”

Both ports and individual companies are part of the Maritime Fire and Safety Association, including the ports of Longview, Kalama and Vancouver, Weyerhaeuser, Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company, EGT, Emerald Kalama Chemical and Westrock.