Lower Columbia funeral homes see waves of requests during pandemic

Cowlitz County commissioners OK refrigeration trailer purchase to increase morgue's cold storage The Cowlitz County commissioners Wednesday approved an emergency declaration and gave the coroner the OK to purchase a refrigeration trailer t…

The county broke ground on its new morgue — which will hold up to 50 bodies in cold storage — during the summer, after at least a decade of planning.

As of Sept. 30, the total cumulative deaths in the county — not just from COVID-19 — was 158 deaths below 2020’s total of 1,272, reports the state.

Fewer services

A regional funeral home chain in Centralia that offers online services has seen a slight increase in business during the pandemic, with a notable spike at the end of the summer.

Funeral Director Sophia Bell said Funeral Alternatives of Washington has provided online funeral streaming for almost a decade for people who can’t be at ceremonies in person. However, she said more people are forgoing viewings and memorials during the pandemic rather than looking for socially distanced options.

Bell said the facility has hosted less than 10 completely virtual viewings in which only the body is physically in the funeral home and loved ones gather online through video conferencing software.