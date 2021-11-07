Lower Columbia funeral homes see waves of requests during pandemic

The pandemic is contributing to waves of overloaded funeral homes, and also causing people to forgo loved ones’ viewings or memorials altogether.
Columbia Funeral Service Owner Mike Nisbet said nearly double the average amount of services like burials or cremations were requested late last summer at his Longview business.
Nisbet said Columbia Funeral Service was “inordinately busy” from July through September, and his 63-year-old business hasn’t seen so many deaths at once since the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption. The death count tapered off quickly then, Nisbet said, while pandemic deaths have come in waves over the last year and a half.
“We are not used to this kind of call level,” he said in October.
Death wave
In the third quarter of 2021, a large wave of local COVID-19 deaths hit. The county reported 29% of Cowlitz County’s total coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began occurred in July and August.
The increase in deaths was apparent at the county morgue in September. Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson reported the morgue was holding about 14 more bodies than its maximum capacity and the county purchased a refrigerated trailer to hold an additional 16 bodies in October.
All of the bodies contributing to the morgue’s overcrowding did not die from COVID-19, Davidson said, and noted the office had seen an increase in deaths before the pandemic because of the local aging population.
The county broke ground on its new morgue — which will hold up to 50 bodies in cold storage — during the summer, after at least a decade of planning.
As of Sept. 30, the total cumulative deaths in the county — not just from COVID-19 — was 158 deaths below 2020’s total of 1,272, reports the state.
Fewer services
A regional funeral home chain in Centralia that offers online services has seen a slight increase in business during the pandemic, with a notable spike at the end of the summer.
Funeral Director Sophia Bell said Funeral Alternatives of Washington has provided online funeral streaming for almost a decade for people who can’t be at ceremonies in person. However, she said more people are forgoing viewings and memorials during the pandemic rather than looking for socially distanced options.
Bell said the facility has hosted less than 10 completely virtual viewings in which only the body is physically in the funeral home and loved ones gather online through video conferencing software.
She said the company also has offered less than 10 viewings where guests and loved ones who died of COVID-19 are separated by a wall with glass to allow viewing and prevent contagion. As of September, the Center for Disease Control states there is no risk of catching COVID-19 by being in the same room as someone who died from the disease, but suggests people wash their hands after touching the bodies and not to kiss them.
Nisbet said more than half of the people arranging funerals at Columbia Funeral Service have opted not to hold any viewing or memorial during the pandemic. Others have postponed memorials by months until positive local COVID case rates fall. The week of Oct. 18, Nisbet had at least three services scheduled for people who were already buried or cremated.
“That’s the type of thing we’re dealing with quite often now,” he said.
The state barred funerals in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and slowly has allowed more guests. Today, masks still are required inside businesses, so Nisbet said people sometimes opt for outside memorials at parks.
People forgo viewings and memorials because they are fearful of spreading COVID-19, while others are upset the state is restricting their loved ones’ final rest, he said.
“They don’t appreciate the COVID restrictions, so they put their world on hold,” he said. “They want normal, but are we ever going to get to normal?”