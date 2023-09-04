If there is one thing Longview doesn't have a shortage of, besides timber, it is coffee, from big chains to independent cafes as well as K-cups.

Whether you prefer a blonde or dark roast, a venti or tall, it appears we can't get enough of it.

The field just got a wee bit more crowded with the opening of Bulls and Brews Espresso.

Owner Anna Keele, a resident of Castle Rock, selected the old railroad cart that was once inhabited by the drive-thru eatery The Dog and the Cone because she "didn't want to just have a coffee shop. I wanted to have my own twist to it too."

That twist? A Western theme, she said.

The train car that used to be royal blue and featured a cartoonish dog running with a row of hot dogs is now painted a sandy tan color with a stern-looking bull.

"I think it (is) a good building for my theme," Keele said. "I think that also helps me stand out from the rest."

The Bulls and Brews Espresso, 745 Ocean Beach Highway, is Keele's first business venture. She is not discouraged by the competition from the larger corporate coffee chains like Starbucks, Dutch Bros. and Red Leaf Organic Coffee.

As she sees it, "there's a lot of big companies, but there's not a whole lot of the small mom-and-pop coffee shops. So, I decided to give it a try and see where it takes me."

While attending college to become a teacher, Keele worked at a coffee shop; this time of her life sparked her passion not only for crafting beverages but also "being part of people's everyday morning routine" by talking to patrons as they wait to receive their cup o' joe.

The friendly confines of the train caboose add to the charm of a Western aesthetic, and its menu reflects the variety of the modern-day coffee culture with offerings of everything from the classic espresso to novel white coffee. According to Keele, white coffee is made from unroasted beans and has a nutty flavor and a higher caffeine content.

Keele says one of the biggest hits since the Bulls and Brews Espresso opened is the Wrangler shake. It's a milkshake made of coffee beans, chocolate and ice cream.

The drive-thru coffee shop also offers a variety of yummy sandwiches, such as the croissant breakfast sandwich and a plump bagel smeared with cream cheese and raspberry jam.

Keele intends to expand her business by opening a second location in Castle Rock or Toledo.

She believes that her coffee shop is "giving people that good morning experience that gets them excited to wake up and take on the day," Keele said.

