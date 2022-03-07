Longview sees 44-cent increase in gas prices in one month following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Prices at the pump in Cowlitz County and across the nation are the highest in roughly 14 years, since the Great Recession, in light of ongoing inflation and the Russian and Ukrainian conflict.

The average gas price in Longview on Monday was $0.44 higher than a month ago and $1.30 higher than the year prior, reports AAA, at $4.46 a gallon.

The price of Longview gas mirrors the county and state averages, says AAA, but is $0.38 higher than the national average. A AAA ranking of the most expensive states to fill up places Oregon fourth and Washington fifth.

Stefanie Hahn of Cathlamet said she topped of her Mazda3 sedan at the Longview ARCO gas station at the corner of 15th Avenue and Tennant Way Monday for $26.28 for 6 gallons.

"I was shocked when I saw the gas prices," Hahn said.

The added price at the pump may limit her drives into Longview, she added, where she travels to for groceries from her small Wahkiakum County town. Her husband, who shares the car, commutes 72 miles each way to Portland for work, she added, which could add up.

Hahn's husband isn't the only local commuter. A 2018 housing report by Cowlitz County states 52% of county residents commute to work with a mean travel time of about 25 minutes.

Inflation and war

The latest uptick in gas prices comes after the largest 12-month spike in inflation since 1982, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Feb. 16.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 7.5% in January 2021 compared to a year before. Motor fuel prices rose 40% and food prices rose 7%.

Gas prices also were affected when western nations placed economic sanctions on Russia on Feb. 24 after the country invaded Ukraine. Reuters reported Monday the Biden administration could ban Russian oil imports into the U.S., as well.

The latest surge made heads turn at the Ocean Beach Highway Safeway in Longview on Monday.

Teresa Buckingham of Longview had a family friend fill up her Honda Odyssey van for about $81 Monday at $4.31 a gallon. In hindsight, she should have grabbed gas earlier, she said, but didn't realize prices would rise so much, so fast.

"I should have came when I saw it at $4.09, but I was upset it was that high," Buckingham said.

Reserves

To steady the market after Russia's exclusion from global finances, the International Energy Association — an intergovernmental organization on the oil and energy market — announced on March 1 a plan to release emergency crude oil reserves.

The International Energy Association said its 31 member countries plan to release nearly 60 million barrels of crude oil in reserves. The release represents 4% of the association's stockpile, which comes from countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

But the release still dwindles in comparison to Russia's contribution to the national crude oil market. The IEA reports Russia exports about 5 million barrels of crude oil a day, which represents roughly 12% of global trade. Around 60% of Russia's oil goes to Europe and 20% to China.

