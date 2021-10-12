Longview School Board hears update on how housing project will affect Mint Valley

The Longview School Board heard reports on a new housing development near Mint Valley Elementary School and on this year’s student demographics at Monday night's meeting.

Jennifer Westerman with Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington told the board about Sunrise Village, a 45-unit development that will house families and elderly people. Located near Mint Valley on a 2-acre lot donated by the Longview Presbyterian Church, the project is in the financing stage and could be completed by fall 2022, Westerman said.

The goal is to make sure the buildings fit in the larger community, and the project has been “very intentional” in the families it hopes to house, Westerman said.

“We want to work as closely as we can with the school district,” she said.

Board Vice President Jennifer Leach said she was glad to see the project because it’s needed. Superintendent Dan Zorn thanked Westerman for the communication over the past two years.

Board member Crystal Moldenhauer asked if there would be any restrictions on who lives in the housing project, as it is near a school. She said she was opposed to it being sex offender housing or anything similar.