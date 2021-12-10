Longview restaurants struggle after not qualifying for COVID relief

Two long-running Longview restaurants received little or no government help during the pandemic to stay afloat. One closed last week, and the other is struggling.

The now-defunct Creekside Cafe and Regent American and Chinese Restaurant did not receive COVID-19 relief from the government, according to the businesses’ owners.

During a time when the state required businesses to close or limit capacity, owners with short operational histories or the inability to open physical locations during the pandemic, were left with few options to receive government money to keep the doors open.

Appeals continue for two Longview restaurants fined by state for breaking COVID-19 restrictions Two Longview restaurants continue to fight hefty state fines for defying restrictions to protect customers from COVID-19.

‘Everybody gets help but me’

Regent Owner Linda Chau said she could not receive any government funds to cover cleaning and restoration for her roughly 17-year-old business in 2020 because the business wasn't operating during repairs.

The pandemic created a perfect storm of problems for the classically trained Chinese cook.

At 58, Chau said she was looking to retire when she rented the restaurant’s building, and sold equipment and the name to new owners in February 2019. By September 2020, months of unpaid rent forced Chau to take the business back, she said.

Regent American and Chinese Restaurant Address: 3353 Washington Way, Longview. Hours: Restaurant, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Bar, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-12 a.m. weekends. Info: 360-423-8680 or www.facebook.com/regent.originalwoodshed.

Chau was left with 14 months without income while she cleaned and remodeled the building to reopen the restaurant in June and the bar and dance floor in August. At one point, ankle-deep water filled the eatery’s dance hall due to a broken water pipe, creating damage still in repair today, she added. During the closure for renovations, Chau said she couldn’t receive government support like the potentially forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans because she didn't have employees.

If the pandemic hadn’t occurred, Chau said she believes she would still be receiving rent payments from the new owners whose business wouldn’t have faltered. Now, she is left with a business during a difficult time to sell a restaurant or make money.

“The last two years were the hardest of my life,” Chau said. “It seems like everybody gets help but me.”

Funding

Applying for government assistance during the pandemic didn’t automatically reward businesses money. Amount of employees and revenue, as well as business founding dates affected who received the government money available from around March 2020 to spring 2021.

According to a June survey by the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Government, 41% of respondents say they applied for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but only 37% received money since March 2020. Another 31% said they applied for the state’s Working Washington Small Business Grants, but only 24% had received the grant during the same time period.

Long-running government loan for Longview businesses gets federal boost, but no applicants No one has applied to receive local government loans to recover or expand Longview businesses since a federal match doubled the pool to more t…

Cowlitz Economic Development Council Vice President Lindsey Cope said the council awarded roughly $6 million from March 2020 to early summer 2021 through government and private funds. Private grants helped businesses that didn't meet stricter government requirements, like operating prior to the pandemic, as new businesses need help too, she added.

"You can't discourage a business from opening," Cope said. "They are still a valued part of our economy, our community."

Danielle Rowley said her short ownership of Creekside Café prevented her from qualifying for the Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were offered three times from April 2020 through May 2021. Although the U.S. Small Business Administration reports 74% of the Washington state’s small business payroll was covered by Paycheck Protection Program funding, Rowley said her up to 14 employees were not included.

New program seeks to pair entrepreneurs with local business investors The Lower Columbia Investment Network matches business owners seeking money and resources with neighboring investors interested in growing their community and profits.

Creekside Cafe operated for roughly two decades before Rowley took over in August 2020. She expanded to the space next door for event rentals in the fall, then permanently closed Nov. 30, she said.

Rowley said she qualified for a U.S. Small Business Administration Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant, but didn't receive money prior to the federal option running out of money. Rowley said she still is facing thousands of dollars in state fines for defying state COVID-19 indoor dining restrictions, which she said helped keep her business afloat.

Rowley attributes recent roadblocks that led to restaurant's closure to the pandemic as well. Rowley said she faced delays to schedule contractors to renovate the event space, hire staff and receive a liquor license, which prevented her from opening the eatery and catching up on back rent.

Rowley said she applied for countless loans and grants, but none came through.

"Unfortunately, we slipped into the cracks that no one really thought about," she said.

Rowley is not alone. The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Government’s 2021 survey results show 70% of respondents said their businesses were negatively affected by the pandemic, and 8% said they expected to permanently close as a result.

COVID-19 relief for businesses COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan: Dec. 31 deadline, www.sba.gov. Longview Revolving Loan Fund: www.cwcog.org. Longview Columbia Investment Network: www.cwcog.org.

‘Light at the end’

Of the 12 sources businesses have turned to for assistance on the council's survey, relying on friends or family came in eighth.

Chau received holiday decorating help Nov. 29 at the Regent from two of her longtime friends: Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, and his wife, Trisha. Chau met the couple about a decade ago, she said, when the Wilsons owned a portable sanitation company next to her Oregon sports bar.

Sen. Wilson has been open against state pandemic restrictions, including co-sponsoring a short-lived bill during the 2021-22 legislative session to allow businesses to open sooner than the state's plan.

Wilson said Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee's broad use of the state's emergency powers, which have been in place since February 2020, hurts businesses because the control eliminates checks and balances and other elected officials' opinions on ways to help. Wilson said businesses should not be burdened with enforcing the state's COVID-19 emergency rules, like requiring certain employees to be vaccinated.

Chau’s business is suffering because of “complications with COVID,” and “no fault of her own,” said Wilson, kneeling next to Chau Nov. 29 in a Regent booth as her eyes filled with tears. Without an end to Inslee's overarching powers, Wilson said hope for businesses in Washington is hard to see because other voices are shut out.

“We want our local businesses to survive,” he said. “For every tunnel we enter, there has to be light at the end.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.