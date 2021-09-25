Longview restaurants offer higher wages, overtime amid pandemic-fueled worker shortages

Longview restaurants facing employee shortages amid the pandemic are offering more money in hourly wages or overtime to keep the doors open and workers happy.
Shamrock Bar and Grill Manager Chris Foxon said he hasn’t been able to fill six positions available since July, leaving him working 12-hour shifts and serving tables while juggling managerial duties, including ordering inventory.
When he offers jobs, Foxon said the new hires often don’t show up. His most recent hires came without experience — employment offers he said he wouldn’t have made before today’s labor shortage.
“We just take what we can get,” he said.
Joblessness
Restaurant jobs were hit hard during the pandemic. The employment rate for Washington’s leisure and hospitality industry dropped roughly 4% more than the state average for all job types since 2020, according to a Harvard University analysis on the economic impact of COVID-19. The data shows employment for Washingtonian leisure and hospitality workers dipped almost 9% from January 2020 to Aug. 10 compared to roughly 5% in all job markets over the same time period.
Cowlitz Economic Development Council Vice President Lindsey Cope said she has seen restaurant workers change careers amid the state’s fluctuating business closures that cut their hours and pay during the pandemic. She said smaller businesses typically can’t afford to offer incentives, especially while recovering from reduced sales.
Incentives
Foxon said the small, independent 15th Avenue bar can’t afford to offer higher wages to entice workers either, but has given overtime to keep the doors open. He said four cooks have been manning the grill from 7 a.m. to midnight on weekdays, then until 2 a.m. on weekends.
“Everyone is overworked,” he said.
National chains like Panda Express are making offers local eateries can’t. A sign draped outside the Longview location boasts job options up to $21 an hour.
A spokesperson said the national chain is offering 16 positions in Longview, and higher wages in some markets to compete with a countrywide labor shortages. A Panda Express general manager can now bring home six figures a year, she said.
To encourage applicants, the representative said Panda Express added additional employee benefits during the pandemic, as well as a free food voucher with every online application. Job hunters can apply at PandaCareers.com with the code WOKON21 to receive a free meal through the end of the year, she said.
Hiring
Though Shamrock Bar and Grill needs more staff, Foxon said when he sees an applicant with long spans of unemployment during the pandemic, he isn’t interested. He said he and his crew have been working “harder in the past 18 months” than ever before. Why should someone else have it easier?