Longview restaurants offer higher wages, overtime amid pandemic-fueled worker shortages

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Incentives

Foxon said the small, independent 15th Avenue bar can’t afford to offer higher wages to entice workers either, but has given overtime to keep the doors open. He said four cooks have been manning the grill from 7 a.m. to midnight on weekdays, then until 2 a.m. on weekends.

“Everyone is overworked,” he said.

National chains like Panda Express are making offers local eateries can’t. A sign draped outside the Longview location boasts job options up to $21 an hour.

A spokesperson said the national chain is offering 16 positions in Longview, and higher wages in some markets to compete with a countrywide labor shortages. A Panda Express general manager can now bring home six figures a year, she said.

+3 Signature Fare: Corner store sells high-end, local food in Woodland WOODLAND — People shop at a convenience store because it’s the only nearby option. Customers frequent the Woodland Corner Store by choice.

To encourage applicants, the representative said Panda Express added additional employee benefits during the pandemic, as well as a free food voucher with every online application. Job hunters can apply at PandaCareers.com with the code WOKON21 to receive a free meal through the end of the year, she said.

Hiring