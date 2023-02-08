Efforts by the Port of Longview to tear down a long-vacant silo have been delayed after commissioners unanimously decided to reject bids and clarify how they plan to demolish the building.

Bill Burton, the port's director of facilities and engineering, told commissioners Wednesday they got six bids from contractors but realized there was "ambiguity" in what the port wanted. He advised the board to wait on the project so they could exclude certain ways of bringing down the silo, like explosives or pulling it down manually.

"We felt that the demolition of those silos in that way would be uncontrolled, and we were concerned about safety," Burton said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The port approved the $6 million demolition project in November when it passed its 2023 budget. Port leaders have been vocal about their desire to bring down the large Berth 4 silo — which has been empty since 1989 — so it could open for other businesses.

"It's disappointing to be here at this point in time," Commissioner President Allan Erickson said.

About 200 feet tall with 40 separate silos attached, Berth 4's hulking presence and proximity to the Columbia River has required more time to decide on a contractor while protecting the nearby dike and avoiding pollution of the river, Burton said.

Burton said they will restart the bidding process once they make those changes.

Skyline Steel building purchase

Christian Clay, Port of Longview's director of business development, said they are finalizing paperwork to purchase the Skyline Steel building for $9 million approved in the 2023 budget. No action was taken Wednesday morning.

"We've planned for this for some time now, and we're in a good financial position right now to do it," Clay said.

The port in its first quarter of 2022 reached nearly half of its revenue goal for the year and continued to see a positive trend in the following financial quarters.

Port of Longview commissioners in 2010 leased 15 acres at its west industrial park to IDM Longview, which built the manufacturing facility and leased it to Skyline Steel. Simultaneously, the port leased 20 acres to Skyline Steel for storage and parking.

This $9 million purchase means the port would have the entire 35-acre site. They plan on continuing its lease with Skyline Steel and expect $675,000 in annual rental revenue. Clay said it will take about 13 years to pay off the purchase.