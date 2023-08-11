The local airport in Kelso got Port of Longview’s approval for its 2024 draft budget proposal, which lays out projects to buy new equipment and sets the stage for the construction of a new runway.

Commissioners on Wednesday also renewed the five-year interlocal agreement with the Southwest Washington Regional Airport between the Kelso and Longview city governments and Cowlitz County. The agreement ensures all four parties get a say in what happens at the airport.

Upcoming projects at the airport will focus on buying new mowing and tractor equipment, said airport manager Chris Paolini. The budget sets aside $180,000 for this, though Paolini said they will try to lower that cost through “creative ways.”

“We know there are other options out there, but we needed to get this (draft) budget out before the deadline. ... That will be part of our due diligence,” Paolini told commissioners Wednesday morning.

The $4.36-million proposed budget is the highest since 2017, according to airport documents, and $1.3 million more than 2023. Last year, the four parties of the interlocal agreement OK’d a $3.05 million budget.

Finding better options for the rising costs of steel and concrete has driven up costs for new equipment, Paolini said.

The airport board initially balked at the $180,000 price tag, said Allan Erickson, president of the Port of Longview board of commissioners and a board member for the Southwest Washington Regional Airport.

“We are in need of replacing that mowing equipment, and this is the best alternative,” Erickson said.

Airport officials have several federal and state grants at their disposal that can help with future projects to build a new runway, finish replacing its outdated fuel tanks and eventually increase hangar capacity, Paolini said.

The Federal Aviation Administration pays for 90% of airport projects when they are approved for grants, Paolini said. Washington State Department of Transportation will also cover 5% of those costs, leaving the airport to pick up the leftover 5% for any projects secured with grants.

Another option for future fuel projects could be through the Climate Commitment Act. Washington state provides agencies with money if they use alternative fuel for projects. Paolini said they would look into those newer options.