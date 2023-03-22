Port leaders Wednesday approved a contract with a Vancouver-based construction company to do what officials have wanted to do for a while: demolish an old grain silo and open up a coveted spot right on the Columbia River.

Commissioners unanimously OK'd a bid by Three Kings Environmental, Inc. for the project, which will cost $5.48 million and involve taking down three sets of silos as well as attached workhouses, offices and elevators.

"I'm glad this is finally happening," Commissioner Doug Averett said during Wednesday's meeting. "I have friends who keep bugging me, 'When are you going to take down this stinking silo?'"

It's no secret the Berth 4 silo has stayed empty for about 40 years.

As the port continues to see steady economic growth, officials have for years wanted to take down the old grain silo so the spot near marine terminals on the Columbia River can attract new businesses. They included it in their $56 million 2023 budget approved last fall.

Last month, the project faced delays because initial bids did not exactly match what they were looking for in terms of demolition methods, said Bill Burton, director of engineering and facilities.

They wanted to avoid potentially unsafe or environmentally harmful ways of taking down the silo, so it was back to the drawing board.

The port got three businesses to bid, and Three Kings came in with the lowest price. Of the $5.48 million project, $1.88 million will go toward the actual demolition.

Other costs include $600,000 for hazardous building material abatement, $603,000 for crushed surfacing base course, $208,000 for placing concrete for the embankment and $218,000 for crushing concrete and stockpile.

"The sun is shining, and we're going to get it done this year," Port CEO Dan Stahl said.