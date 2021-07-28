Longview port commissioners reassess future growth plans

The Port of Longview commissioners whittled down its long-term redevelopment plans Wednesday, taking an option that only accommodated shorter trains off the table.
The four draft plans are meant for looking forward and the idea is not necessarily to start building right away, but to have ideas to show potential customers, staff said.
The first alternative, which would maintain a base level of port operation, would include track changes at the northwest curves of the current rail line and silo demolition to improve rail connections.
The pros of that alternative would be that it would not impact any existing customers, port maintenance buildings would not need to be relocated the port would keep 49.6 acre general cargo backland area and no grade separation of trains and roads would be required.
However, without any new expansion of rail or planning for a new tenant at Berth 4, that means the option would have a lower overall tonnage option.
The next alternative is a “double loop” option that would create new loop tracks around warehouses 10 and 11.
The pros are allowing a higher overall tonnage compared to existing capabilities, having eight berths overall including three unit train berths and the capacity to accommodate 7,200 foot trains; and adding some capacity to current customers.
This design plan assumes that were would be a new tenant at Berth 4. However, the plan would only allow the port 26.5 acres of general cargo backland storage, a loss of 23.1 acres from current capacity, more than was originally suggested to the port.
That option also has the least capacity for train length. Commissioner Jeff Wilson said as most trains the port gets are longer than 7,200 feet, “let’s get to the reality in our planning.”
Commissioner Doug Averett said he agreed.
“We shouldn’t even be looking at it,” he said. “We’re looking at spending potentially $120 million to expand the rail corridor but if the unit trains can’t fit on our property it doesn’t make sense.”
Director of Business Development Christian Clay said while trains do tend to be longer, it’s a “balancing act” between longer rail and maintaining general storage area, which is heavily used.
“As the trains get bigger you have to steal from Peter to pay Paul in that laydown area,” Clay said, but the trend is for trains to be upwards of 8,500 feet and “I don’t think that’s going to go away any time soon.”
The next alternative would create “side-by-side” rail loops by redeveloping the western track.
The pros are allowing a higher overall tonnage compared to existing capabilities, having eight berths overall including three unit train berths and the capacity to accommodate 7,700 foot trains; and adding some capacity to current customers.
That plan also assumes a new tenant at Berth 4. However, the port would need to buy some private land, move the port maintenance and mechanic shops, and would also lost 8.2 acres from the current general cargo storage area.
The final alternative, which would create “maximum loops,” could handle trains longer than 8,500 feet, higher overall tonnage, and would also have eight berths and three unit train berths.
It assumes a new tenant at Berth 4 and lets the port retain 37.5 acres of general cargo storage, a 12.1 acre loss from current. That’s a larger loss than initial estimates.
However, the port would need to buy private land, move its maintenance and mechanic shop and demolish warehouses 10 and 11.
The three final alternatives all require grade separation of trains and roads, all have a loop track configuration in western area, and all add second vessel berth capacity at the Bridgeview terminal.
The commission also approved a $2.3 million contract with G4S Secure Solutions to provide security for industrial port areas for the next two years and approved a project cost increase for water line improvements.
Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton said a project to increase water capacity on the west side of the port has seen a 27% increase in cost, bringing the total cost to $335,000, about $35,000 above budget.