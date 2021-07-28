Longview port commissioners reassess future growth plans

This design plan assumes that were would be a new tenant at Berth 4. However, the plan would only allow the port 26.5 acres of general cargo backland storage, a loss of 23.1 acres from current capacity, more than was originally suggested to the port.

That option also has the least capacity for train length. Commissioner Jeff Wilson said as most trains the port gets are longer than 7,200 feet, “let’s get to the reality in our planning.”

Commissioner Doug Averett said he agreed.

“We shouldn’t even be looking at it,” he said. “We’re looking at spending potentially $120 million to expand the rail corridor but if the unit trains can’t fit on our property it doesn’t make sense.”

Director of Business Development Christian Clay said while trains do tend to be longer, it’s a “balancing act” between longer rail and maintaining general storage area, which is heavily used.

“As the trains get bigger you have to steal from Peter to pay Paul in that laydown area,” Clay said, but the trend is for trains to be upwards of 8,500 feet and “I don’t think that’s going to go away any time soon.”

The next alternative would create “side-by-side” rail loops by redeveloping the western track.