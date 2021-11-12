Longview port commission eyeing tax rate reductions

And citizen Charles Dudley said he doesn’t know anybody who is not suffering financially right now, while it seemed the port no longer needs the tax money with its profits.

“I can’t hardly live and I don’t have anywhere else to go,” he said, asking the commissioners to eliminate the tax.

Former port Chief Executive Officer Norm Krehbiel said he was “saddened to see that” all three options on the table were reductions, and told the commission taxes should be used to spur more economic development.

“I think the port needs to look at what the mission of the port is: economic development within the community,” he said. “We used to have a 45 cent per $1,000 tax rate and I’m really saddened to see the three courses are ... all reductions. I do not want you to reduce it at all.”

Diane Dick said she believes the taxing situation “should be reasonable,” but worried it would be difficult for the port to re-start the tax if it was lowered to zero.

“I think that it may not be in the best interest for the port” to reduce it 100%, she said.