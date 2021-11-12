Longview port commission eyeing tax rate reductions

Port of Longview staff have drafted three port levy options to the commission for the 2022 budget. All three would reduce taxes and it is up to a Nov. 23 vote for the commission to decide by how much.
The options are a 10% reduction, a 35% reduction and a 100% reduction. The commission has voted to reduce the rate every year since 2014, and the rate is 57% lower in 2021 than it was in 2014, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Jennifer Brown said Friday.
The port is estimating a profit of $7.9 million in 2022, after a profit of $8.8 million in 2020.
The draft budget includes an operating revenue of $48.1 million and operating expenses of $39.8 million. An estimated $378,000 will go in the Willow Grove Park account and there will be a $16.8 million capital budget, with the largest expenditures going to equipment and the Industrial Rail Corridor expansion.
If the commissioners choose a 10% levy reduction, the port would collect $2.1 million. A 35% tax reduction would collect $1.5 million, which is what the port pays yearly in debt service.
A 100% tax reduction would require the port to transfer money from the general fund to debt service to cover the $1.5 million payment.
This year’s rate is 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, and if the port were to keep that rate next year it would collect $2.3 million, Brown said.
At a 10% reduction, the rate would be an estimated 18 cents per $1,000, at 35% it would be 13 cents per $1,000.
Right now, the owner of a $350,000 home pays $68.35 to the port. At a 10% reduction, they would pay $61.52 and a 35% reduction would result in a $47.76 bill.
The port can tax up to 45 cents per $1,000, and Brown said the port taxed at that rate for many years prior to 2014. Since then, the rate has dropped several cents each year, with the biggest decreases in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
A Wednesday evening public hearing brought 18 citizens to the microphone. Sixteen of them called for a 100% reduction, citing financial hardship on the community due to the pandemic and the port’s growing net profits.
Kirsten Markstrom said while she has no problem with the port retaining the ability to tax in case it’s needed in the future “but right now citizens are really strapped.”
Other people also asked the commission to “provide some relief,” including Bob Beal. He said all other taxing entitles on his bill, like schools and the county, “have no way to generate other revenue,” while the port does and often “generates a healthy revenue outsides of taxing the citizens.”
Longview councilman-elect Spencer Boudreau said it’s a “time of plenty for the port and a time of “hardship for the taxpayers,” so the port should “chip a little back in” by reducing the tax 100%.
And citizen Charles Dudley said he doesn’t know anybody who is not suffering financially right now, while it seemed the port no longer needs the tax money with its profits.
“I can’t hardly live and I don’t have anywhere else to go,” he said, asking the commissioners to eliminate the tax.
Former port Chief Executive Officer Norm Krehbiel said he was “saddened to see that” all three options on the table were reductions, and told the commission taxes should be used to spur more economic development.
“I think the port needs to look at what the mission of the port is: economic development within the community,” he said. “We used to have a 45 cent per $1,000 tax rate and I’m really saddened to see the three courses are ... all reductions. I do not want you to reduce it at all.”
Diane Dick said she believes the taxing situation “should be reasonable,” but worried it would be difficult for the port to re-start the tax if it was lowered to zero.
“I think that it may not be in the best interest for the port” to reduce it 100%, she said.
Dick also asked why Commissioner Jeff Wilson was not wearing a mask at the hearing and why he had not been wearing a mask at past port meetings. Commission president Allan Erickson pointed out that Wilson had been eating throughout the meetings, and under the governor’s masking order, masks do not have to be worn while actively eating.
Wilson has long been in favor of a 100% reduction, and campaigned for his recent re-election on continuing to reduce the port tax to zero.
He said Wednesday the majority of citizens wanted the same, and that the port already had a bank book that most governmental agencies would love to have, as it turns a profit.
“We need to respect those we can tax,” he said, adding he is proud of the port’s hard work to be fiscally responsible and profitable.
Commissioner Doug Averett said he appreciated so many people took the time to attend the hearing and speak, as it’s “very important as an elected official that I listen.”
Similarly, Erickson said he valued and respected the community’s input, and that he will continue “to make this port successful and generate the kind of economic opportunity that makes our community a viable living space and a great place to live, work and raise families.”