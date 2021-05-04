Longview native, R.A. Long graduate Ryan Peerboom joins The Daily News staff as news and sports reporter

News and sports reporter Ryan Peerboom joined The Daily News staff Monday.
The Longview and Kelso native returns to his hometown to fill the role at the paper.
“I’m extremely excited and honored to work for a paper that I grew up reading,” Peerboom said. “I have a lot of respect for The Daily News, and I look forward to growing my skills as a journalist while providing great coverage for the town I’m from.”
Peerboom graduated from R.A. Long High School in 2014.
He earned bachelor’s degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in 2019. Before journalism, he briefly studied business at Oregon State University before making the switch to follow his passion. While he transitioned schools, Peerboom received his associate’s degree from Lower Columbia College in Longview.
“Journalism has always interested me, especially when it deals with sports,” he said. “I’ve always loved providing other people with information and telling stories that deserve to be heard.”
After college, Peerboom accepted his first job as the sports editor of The Livingston Enterprise in Livingston, Mont. At The Enterprise, he provided sports coverage for three schools in Park County, which sits at the northern entrance to Yellowstone National Park. The sports scene in Montana is unique, Peerboom said, as he covered a wide range of sports that ranged from rodeos to six-man football.
After a year at The Enterprise, Peerboom served as editor of the Big Timber Pioneer in Big Timber, Mont., a weekly newspaper in a small, agriculture-based community.
“We’re really excited to be able to bring a professional reporter back to his hometown,” said The Daily News Interim Editor Todd Krysiak. “Ryan knows this community, its history, its stories and will be a great addition to our staff.”
In his free time, Peerboom said he religiously follows professional and college sports. He also enjoys watching, analyzing and reflecting on movies and spending time with his family.