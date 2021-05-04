Longview native, R.A. Long graduate Ryan Peerboom joins The Daily News staff as news and sports reporter

News and sports reporter Ryan Peerboom joined The Daily News staff Monday.

The Longview and Kelso native returns to his hometown to fill the role at the paper.

“I’m extremely excited and honored to work for a paper that I grew up reading,” Peerboom said. “I have a lot of respect for The Daily News, and I look forward to growing my skills as a journalist while providing great coverage for the town I’m from.”

Peerboom graduated from R.A. Long High School in 2014.

He earned bachelor’s degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in 2019. Before journalism, he briefly studied business at Oregon State University before making the switch to follow his passion. While he transitioned schools, Peerboom received his associate’s degree from Lower Columbia College in Longview.

“Journalism has always interested me, especially when it deals with sports,” he said. “I’ve always loved providing other people with information and telling stories that deserve to be heard.”