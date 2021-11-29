 Skip to main content
TALKING BUSINESS

Longview Lowe's kicks off company's first tool rental service in state Thursday

Lowe's street saw

Lowe's Area Rental Manager Ryan Haddock looks over a street saw inside the store's new tool rental shop Monday in Longview. 

 Hayley Day

A service to rent hundreds of tools at Lowe’s locations throughout the country is kicking off in Washington state Thursday at the Longview store.

People interested in renting tools such as welders, table saws and floor cleaners can reserve items online and pick up and pay for tools at the Ocean Beach Highway location.

Today, the only items available to rent at the Longview Lowe’s are Bissell carpet cleaners, but starting Thursday people can rent tools like cement mixers, paint sprayers, utility trailers and electric chain saws from the store’s new tool rental shop located across from the lumber department. The tools' purposes range from drain cleaning and sanitation to concrete work, states Lowe's.

Renting instead of purchasing tools helps customers cut costs, said a Lowe’s spokeswoman.

People are also reading…

“We wanted to help our customers save on the cost of owning, maintaining and storing the tools they need,” she said.

Local options

Longview's new roughly 2,700-square-foot tool rental department will include product demonstrations by staff and brands like Bosch, Husqvarna and Metabo HPT, according to Lowe’s. Some tools come with rented helmets or cords for no additional charge, while items like additional protective gear and cleaning solutions can be purchased.

Lowe's pressure washer

Lowe's employee Dan Tow tests a pressure washer Monday outside the Longview store entrance. People can rent the tool starting Thursday. 

Tools can be rented by the hour, day or week. A Bosch rotary hammer — used to drill into concrete — can be rented for a four-hour minimum at $38, or a four-week rate of $530. A Ground Hog mini chain-type trencher — often used to dig trenches for utility work like laying cable — can be rented for a four-hour minimum of $58, or a four-week rate of $820.

After reserving tools online, customers receive an emailed confirmation and digital copies of the owners' manual. 

Thursday kicks off the tool department's "soft opening," while a grand opening with vendors is scheduled for Dec. 10, according to Lowe's.

Service for ‘pros’

Lowe’s opened its first tool rental department in August 2020 in North Carolina and has since expanded to Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. The next Washington location is scheduled to open in January 2022 in Lacey, Washington, said the spokeswoman.

Tool rentals are part of the Fortune 500 company's latest upgrade in what it calls services for "pros" —  professional builders at companies, as opposed to amateur builders working on their homes. An April press release states the company expects services for professionals "to grow faster than the overall U.S. home improvement market in the coming years."

Lowe's Senior Vice President of Pro Sales and Services Fred Stokes said tool rentals can help individuals and businesses if appliances unexpectedly stop working. 

“Whether a pro's tool fails on the job, needs a repair or they're looking to try something new, tool rental will allow them to get back to the jobsite faster, saving them time and money,” he said.

Talking Business is a series featuring local new or expanded businesses and prints every Tuesday. The series was suspended during the pandemic and recently restarted.

Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

