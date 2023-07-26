What some Longview restaurant owners called a hefty price to have permanent outdoor seating on public right of ways like sidewalks is now thousands of dollars cheaper.

City staff announced this week the permit price to permanently keep outdoor seating in public areas like sidewalks and streets is now $240 a year, to be renewed annually.

Because staff changed an existing permit process, City Council wasn't asked to approve the price drop in a meeting as previously speculated, according to Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash. He said council is aware of the changes.

Two eateries recently scrapped the idea of outdoor sidewalk dining and complained the previous permit price was too high.

The owner of The Lemon Drop, for instance, was previously quoted a one-time fee of $3,000, then $215 a month to keep her Hudson Street sidewalk seating permanent — thousands of dollars more expensive than cities including Vancouver and Spokane.

The new price is comparable to those city's fees.

Longview's new price is based off staff time to administer permits and enforce rules, said Hash.

A city press release suggests business owners ensure their outdoor dining plans will meet requirements with the Americans with Disabilities Act. City staff can help businesses create plans and the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board also has separate requirements, the release says.