Longview aims to make it easier to keep outdoor seating on city sidewalks — a practice that became popular during the pandemic when people were asked to social distance.

Officials say they worked out a potential deal to lower the cost for restaurants to include sidewalk seating after two eateries recently scrapped the idea and complained prices were too high.

Longview Community Development Director Ann Rivers said her department and Public Works convened Monday to review dropping the permit fee required to host permanent outdoor seating on public right of ways like city sidewalks and streets by thousands of dollars.

The owner of The Lemon Drop, for instance, was previously quoted a one-time fee of $3,000, then $215 a month to keep her Hudson Street sidewalk seating — thousands of dollars more expensive than cities including Vancouver and Spokane.

Rivers said staff now suggest the new permit price be $240 a year and renewed annually. She said City Council has to OK the change before the new price takes effect and is not sure when it will be brought up in a meeting.

The new suggested price is based off staff time to monitor and enforce rules, said Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash.

Changes after COVID

Hash said prior to COVID, business owners didn’t ask to use sidewalks or streets for outdoor dining so staff had to come with a charging scale. They landed on the same method used when city-owned buildings are leased, using a monthly payment based on the adjacent property value’s square footage.

When COVID mandates prevented patrons from eating inside restaurants, Hash said the city was more lenient on owners who broke sidewalk seating rules to ensure businesses could stay open. But when government COVID mandates ended, Hash said rules reverted back to the guidelines prior to shutdowns.

He said his department recently alerted The Lemon Drop, as well as Antidote Tap House on 14th Avenue, that their sidewalk seating was blocking the ADA-accessible route, which is not federally allowed. He said he offered to work with the businesses on leasing sidewalk space, excluding the ADA route.

The Lemon Drop owner Michelle Kruse dropped the idea because she felt the price for permanent sidewalk seating lease was too high. Antidote co-owner Andy Busack said the tap house spent thousands of dollars building a permanent back patio instead of opting for the pricey front sidewalk permit.

The city offers two ways to set up tables on areas like sidewalks and streets: a free permit for temporary use under Community Development and the pricier permit for permanent use under Public Works. A business using Community Development’s permit would have to bring in tables and chairs after closing, while a business using Public Works’ permit could leave the tables and chairs outside.