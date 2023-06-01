Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Small business owners in downtown Longview say they are struggling and one store is closing shop at the end of the month.

Local business groups are working to prevent closures and continue what some independent owners called a resurgence of downtown businesses just a few years ago.

Hopscotch Toys announced May 17 the Commerce Avenue store would close June 24. Savan Kong and Pamela Hayes-Kong, who opened the business in the fall of 2019 to sell nonelectronic toys, said they contemplated closing for months.

They aren’t the only ones. The owners of chocolate shop and bakery Storyboard Delights posted on Facebook in May that their Commerce Avenue business was facing financial issues.

“We have tried to keep a positive attitude, stay flexible, pivot, share the joyful chocolatey things — but the truth is that we have been struggling to stay afloat for a very, VERY long time (and we know we are not the only ones in town),” the store posted.

Some say they haven’t rebounded since the pandemic. Savan Kong said after the pandemic closures, Hopscotch Toys never quite returned to its customer demand from the 2019 holidays and it took longer than expected to find what items sold best.

Gyros Gyros owner Andrea Horton said business at the Commerce Avenue eatery is down about 30% compared to before COVID. She said it wasn’t clear whether the issues were due to COVID fallout, a potential recession or the shift to online sales.

“I think there’s a real dependency now on shopping online and Uber Eats coming to your house, which is a real decline in people going out into town,” Horton said.

The plan

But a downtown business nonprofit and the city’s downtown advisory board say they are looking to draw shoppers.

Longview Downtowners President Josh Carter said they are working on joint advertising, where similar downtown businesses team up to make one ad for all of their services.

Carter pointed to what happened to Storyboard in the weeks after their post for help. The store saw a wave of new orders soon after the post and over the rest of May, with large interest in their chocolates and special weekend pastries. A lot of that support came from other downtown businesses.

“We’re all about putting that message out. One of us says that they need help, what can we do about it?” Carter said.

The Downtowners are also looking to host more events. Last year’s inaugural Harvest Festival in October led to a jump in business during that time and the group wants to hold similar attractions over the summer.

Originally, the goal of the Harvest Festival was to pay for a fulltime staff member to promote downtown businesses.

Before Carter, Lindsey Cope headed the Downtowners as an employee of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, an independent 501©(4). Every county in Washington has a similar organization dedicated to local economic growth and is partially funded by the Washington State Department of Commerce.

Although Hopscotch Toys is closing, Savan Kong said he and his wife want to keep having a community impact; they aren’t sure if or when they would pursue a new business. Kong said the decision to close rested on the family’s priorities, and they are happy with their experience in The Merk.

“We wanted the ability to make critical decisions, be flexible, let our kids see the world...,” Kong said. “We brought joy to a ton of people and we’re sad to see it go.”