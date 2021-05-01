Longview houseplant store and Kelso soap shop offer unique Mother's Day gifts

The dog mom, whose pet often visits the store, said she can help find unique gifts for each unique mom. Low-maintenance plants might be a better option than fresh cut flowers that won’t last as long, she said.

“It just depends on what mom is into,” she said.

To Cooper, plant work has never really felt like work.

“I love plants and flowers and gardening,” she said. “I pursued my hobby and made it into a business.”

When her at-home business and roughly 100 personal indoor plants outgrew her house, Cooper relocated to the storefront.

She provides floral arrangements for events like weddings and anniversaries, tailored to customers’ specificities after consultations.

Once the pandemic subsides, she plans to restart in-person workshops. Previously she’s offered classes on beginner plant care and creating fall decorations, like planting succulents in pumpkins.

Cooper doesn’t stereotype plant owners by the time they’ve spent on the hobby, but what they want out of the experience. Whether buyers are interested in a thirsty begonia or ignorable cactus, Cooper said the right fit is sometimes found through “trial and error.”