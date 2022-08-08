Longview gas prices drop back below $5 per gallon, but still higher than a year ago

After months of higher prices at the pump, the cost of gas around Longview has dropped back to less than $5 per gallon.

On Monday morning the average price for regular gas at a Longview station dropped to $4.99 per gallon, according to AAA, which tracks current gas prices for major metro areas as well as at the state and national level.

The price is down from the record maximum of $5.64 per gallon that the city hit in mid-June.

Longview has slightly more expensive gas than the average station in Washington, which AAA says has prices around $4.86 per gallon. Seattle is the only major Washington city that AAA tracks where the average gallon of gas is still more than $5.

Today’s gas prices are still roughly a dollar more expensive per gallon than they were in August 2021 and nearly $2 higher than at this point in 2020. But as the decline in prices approaches its second month and the end of summer generally brings a slowdown in demand, the lower prices will provide a bit of relief for most drivers.

The U.S. average has dropped more rapidly than the prices in Washington. The numbers from AAA show that the national average declined from a peak of just over $5 in the middle of June to $4.06 per gallon as of Monday. The average is expected to fall below $4 per gallon in the next few days.

The Associated Press reported Saturday the nationwide price drop is occuring amid continued low demand and further declines in crude oil prices. Analysts say most U.S. drivers have significantly changed their driving habits to cope with high gas prices, but with gas lowering, demand may start to go up again.