Longview Fred Meyer not part of Oregon strike

Longview workers are not part of a week-long strike at 35 Oregon Fred Meyer and QFC locations that started early Friday.

United Food & Commercial Workers 555 union members at dozens of stores in the entire Portland metro area, Bend and Klamath Falls are striking as of 6 a.m., according to Communications Coordinator Miles Eshaia. The strike is scheduled to run through 12:01 a.m. Dec. 24.

The union reports the companies stopped offering hazard pay for employees working through the pandemic more than a year ago, despite the ongoing dangerous conditions as the pandemic continues. The union also says the majority of employees have not been offered raise increases.

Eshaia said union workers whose contracts expired are going on strike after voting to do so. He could not say when Longview workers' contract expires.

Eshaia said the strike affects workers such as cashiers, meat cutters and shelf stockers. He said the strike does not include warehouse workers who are part of a different union.

Fred Meyer and QFC, or Quality Food Centers, are owned by the Kroger Co.

