Longview Downtowners launch Elf event

A new visitor all the way from the North Pole is bringing holiday cheer to downtown Longview, and people who find him will be entered into a raffle.

The Longview Downtowners kicked off an inaugural “Elf on the Shelf” event Tuesday. For 12 days, the roughly 5-and-a-half foot tall elf will move to a new local business each day. Shoppers who find him, take a selfie and post it to the event page will be entered into a raffle.

Cowlitz Economic Development Council Vice President Lindsey Cope said the event was inspired by a family member who does something similar in Utah and is a way to spread cheer and draw more business to local shops.

“We are looking constantly for new and creative ways to drive traffic to downtown, to increase awareness of the offerings we have and what better time to do that than the holidays?” she said.

Cope worked with Ariel Largé at Offbeat Antiques and Oddities on the idea. Largé had a mannequin and used papier-mâché to make the face as close to the original doll as possible, Cope said.

“I partnered with Ariel because she’s super creative and amazing and she had the mannequin,” Cope said. “She took the mannequin and created the outfit for it and made the face and everything.”

When the sign-up sheet for the 12 days went live, Cope said every slot was filled in 48 hours and the business community was excited about the event.

Tuesday’s business was Realty One Pacifica, which had perched the elf on a real shelf in the kitchen area. Wednesday, the elf sits at Posh on Commerce. On Thursday, the elf will be at the Broadway Gallery. The full list of locations can be found on the Downton Longview WA Facebook page and attached to this story.

To enter, find the elf, post a photo in the comment section of the Facebook event and tag the business. People can enter each day for a total of 12 entries.

“This is just another thing to keep downtown at the forefront of people’s minds,” Cope said. “We have another shop local Saturday this Saturday, Dec. 11, and we’re also having pictures with Santa in the Merk from 11 to 1.”

Shopping locally this holiday season will help remove stress about shipping delays, Cope said, and keep the local economy healthy.

“It’s always been important, but now more than ever, to try to keep those dollars local and in your back yard as much as you can,” she said. “Amazon isn’t supporting your kid’s ball team.”

On the final day of the Elf on the Shelf event, someone dressed as the Elf and someone dressed as the Grinch will be in the Merk for pictures. The raffle drawing takes place by the end of the day Dec. 23, Cope said. She’s already thinking about perhaps expanding the event next year.

“Businesses are decorated, it’s cheerful and light and fun,” she said of downtown during the holidays. “And we’re keeping dollars local.”

