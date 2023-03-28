A new awards ceremony is being held by the Longview Downtowners Association to honor the best downtown businesses — and you can vote on the winners.

Customers and visitors can vote on the awards online through 5 p.m. Thursday. Voters must choose their three favorite nominees from a list of all eligible downtown businesses in categories such as restaurants, beauty services, second-hand retail and best employee.

"We all are dependent on the public for the vitality of our businesses, so why not let them pick who the best of downtown is?" said Lindsey Cope, president of the Longview Downtowners, a long-running nonprofit that supports area businesses.

The three winners in each category will be announced during an awards banquet starting at 5:30 p.m. April 11 at Antidote Taphouse. The banquet is open to businesses and Downtowners members as well as the general public, but attendees have to buy a ticket in advance due to the limited space. Tickets are $12 and include a nacho bar and drink ticket.

Cope said she planned the event to celebrate the current state and success of many of downtown's businesses over recent years. The banquet is one of her final events as board president before Josh Carter, who works at KLOG, KUKN and The Blitz, takes over the position in May.