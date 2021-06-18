Longview chlorine plant downtime causes shortage of chemical used to treat water supplies across West Coast

A “major electrical failure” at the Longview Westlake Chemical company plant in June has rippled out across Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Northern California as chlorine chemicals used to disinfect drinking water and treat wastewater have become scarce.

The cities of Kalama and Rainier have asked people to conserve water both inside and outside, including shutting off sprinklers and not filling pools.

Water still is safe to drink, the cities and the Oregon Department of Emergency management said, and there are reserve supplies on hand.

Westlake Chemical spokesman Chip Swearngan said the plant, which is located inside Nippon Dynawave Packaging on Industrial Way, manufactures chlorine and caustic soda.

The Longview facility was purchased by Westlake Chemical in 2016 with its acquisition of Axiall Corp. Westlake is an international manufacturer with headquarters in Houston.

Earlier in June, a piece of equipment experienced a failure with an electrical transformer. The failed piece of equipment is in the process of being repaired at an off-site location due to the nature of the damage, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management said. Officials expect the plant to be offline until the end of June at a minimum.