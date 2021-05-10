Longview business park aims to sell, lease lots in June as city reworks roadway plans

According to council agenda summary, the Oregon and Industrial ways road project has now "changed in scope and design with better implications for upstream traffic on Oregon Way."

Hash said reviewing the traffic estimates once business park lots are sold or leased also will allow for a more accurate depiction of the amount of vehicles the area might see.

Regardless of the 14th Avenue decision, the business park developers still will have to build out two public roadways that end at the site's location: Alaska Street and Beech Street.

Adjoining landowners petitioned the city to build out Beech Street as part of an option within the city government called a local improvement district, Hash said. The $2.8 million project will mostly be covered by state and federal funds, and the leftover costs will be divided among adjoining land owners, he said.

Willis said the business park is zoned light industrial and commercial. At full buildout, the park will have 16 lots that have undergone environmental reviews and have access to water and utilities to start immediate construction.

“When you buy a lot, it’s ready to build on,” Willis said.

Willis said local, Seattle and Portland business owners are interested in leasing or buying lots, and the park could bring about 200 additional jobs to the city.

