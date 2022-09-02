Longview business nonprofit plans Harvest Festival as fall gathering and staff fundraiser

Organizers hope a fall festival will attract tourists to Commerce Avenue and earn enough revenue to hire a permanent employee to continue to draw people downtown.

A long-running Longview nonprofit called the Downtowners is hosting Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Longview with the goal to show visitors why they should visit downtown more often.

The festival was inspired by an event of the same name on the mid-2000s TV show "Parks and Recreation," Downtowners President Lindsey Cope said (whose name sounds a little like the sit-com's protagonist Leslie Knope).

The festival is set to include such events as a free concert by a country singer, truck show, pie-eating contest, kids' haunted house and petting zoo with a pony named Li'l Sebastian, like in the show.

The plan isn't just to have fun but to earn at least $20,000 through sponsorships to hire a permanent Downtowners employee to plan additional events to draw people to the shops, restaurants and sites downtown. The annual event would continue to fund the employee, as well as possible grants, Cope said.

Cope said she has worked to help draw people and businesses to downtown as an employee of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, an independent 501(c)4. Every county in Washington has a similar organization dedicated to local economic growth and is partially funded by the Washington State Department of Commerce.

For the past roughly four years, Cope has manned the Downtowners Board as a Cowlitz Economic Development Council employee, and the dedication of a paid staff member has paid off, said Realty ONE Pacific Group Owner Brad Whittaker, whose business is on Commerce Avenue.

Whittaker said he has seen downtown grow since he bought his nearly 100-year-old office building in 2018, and joined the Downtowners new, highest membership level at $2,500 a year, when it was previously $50.

"A vibrant downtown is that important," he said.

Whittaker's realty company doesn't necessarily benefit from the foot traffic of festivals like a store might, he added, but the people drawn to downtown might eventually buy nearby property and turn to him. He contributes to the Downtowners for the "long game," and sees how other vibrant downtowns like Vancouver and Hood River "create an energy that makes people want to go," he said.

If you go What: Longview Downtowners' Harvest Festival When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 22 Where: Downtown Longview Cost: Free to attend Info: www.downtownlongview.com/harvest-festival, cope@cowlitzedc.com, 360-560-3286

Whittaker said that a permanent, dedicated staff member needs to lead the charge to grow downtown, not a volunteer with limited time.

In the last four years, Cope said she has helped to add regular events like Small Business Saturday to draw customers downtown. Now, at least twice the number of regular members attend monthly Downtowners meetings.

The total group, Cope said, grew from eight paid members at $25 a year around 2018 to 50 at $75 a year. The newest membership levels range from $100 to $2,500 and offer benefits like being added to the Downtowners' website, featured on local radio ads and receiving a grand opening or reopening event with advertising.

Cope said the mom and pop shops which mostly comprise downtown aren't just dedicated to their businesses but the area, which helps create a sense of place that draws additional businesses and residents.

Whittaker agreed.

“There's something very charming about having such an active downtown," he said.