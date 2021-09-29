Long-running government loan for Longview businesses gets federal boost, but no applicants

No one has applied to receive local government loans to recover or expand Longview businesses since a federal match doubled the pool to more than $1 million about 10 months ago.

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments Executive Director Bill Fashing said his organization and the city of Longview received roughly $540,000 from the federal government at the beginning of 2021 to double the lower interest loans available for Longview businesses who can’t borrow money from a traditional lender.

The problem is, no one is applying. Fashing said business lending is down nationwide during the pandemic, not just here at home.

“Most people we’re talking to don’t want to take out a loan during a pandemic,” he said.

Economy rebounds

Business borrowers dropped during the pandemic. According to S&P Global, United States banks reported a 4% decline in business lending in the second quarter of 2020, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, a potentially forgivable federal loan for businesses to maintain employees amid declining sales during the pandemic. Now, S&P Global reports the economy is rebounding. In May, the financial analytics corporation reported national bankruptcy rates are decreasing since 2020 and businesses are less likely to default on loans.

