Long-running government loan for Longview businesses gets federal boost, but no applicants

No one has applied to receive local government loans to recover or expand Longview businesses since a federal match doubled the pool to more than $1 million about 10 months ago.
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments Executive Director Bill Fashing said his organization and the city of Longview received roughly $540,000 from the federal government at the beginning of 2021 to double the lower interest loans available for Longview businesses who can’t borrow money from a traditional lender.
The problem is, no one is applying. Fashing said business lending is down nationwide during the pandemic, not just here at home.
Longview restaurants facing employee shortages amid the pandemic are offering more money in hourly wages or overtime to keep the doors open an…
“Most people we’re talking to don’t want to take out a loan during a pandemic,” he said.
Economy rebounds
Business borrowers dropped during the pandemic. According to S&P Global, United States banks reported a 4% decline in business lending in the second quarter of 2020, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, a potentially forgivable federal loan for businesses to maintain employees amid declining sales during the pandemic. Now, S&P Global reports the economy is rebounding. In May, the financial analytics corporation reported national bankruptcy rates are decreasing since 2020 and businesses are less likely to default on loans.
Retail sales also are rising. According to the U.S. Census, in April 2020, just after state shutdowns began in March, monthly retail sales in Washington state dropped roughly 26% from the previous year. In April 2021, sales were about 70% higher than in April 2020.
The more than 2,000 Cowlitz County residents who filed for continued federal unemployment benefits as of Aug. 28 likely will not receive check…
Fashing said COVID relief options like the PPP loans or state and federal grants may be keeping businesses afloat. As the economy rebounds, Fashing said he expects applicants to come in.
“Hopefully the market will free up a little bit and people will want to take on debt for growth possibilities,” he said.
‘Lender of last resort’
Fashing said local loan amounts vary from about $10,000 to $100,000. The Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments website, CWCOG.org, states terms for working capital loans are typically about five years, equipment loans are seven years and real estate loans are 20 years. Fashing said the interest rate is "75% of the prime rate," which is 3.25% as of Wednesday. Commercial banks typically offer interest rates on loans at the prime rate to customers with high credit scores.
Fashing called the local program a “lender of last resort” because companies not approved by traditional borrowers — maybe due to bad credit or a short business history — can opt for this government loan instead.
Cowlitz County’s grocery stores are seeing higher nationwide sales than before the pandemic despite rising inflation.
Revolving Loan Fund borrowers have included spas, breweries and heavy manufacturers over the program's roughly 37 years, Fashing said, and can be used for startups or long-running companies. He said businesses’ loan payments go back into the Revolving Loan Fund so the next round of businesses can borrow the money. The CWCOG recertified its involvement with both loan programs at its Sept. 23 board meeting.