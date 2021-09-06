Locals aim to make Cowlitz River a kayaking destination

Nearly 200 kayakers paddled down the Cowlitz River from Castle Rock to Longview on Sunday as part of a local group that coordinates paddling times and talks shop on Facebook.

The free event to celebrate Labor Day was organized by Kelso native and professional kayak guide Mike Hedges.

Hedges’s knowledge of kayaks and local rivers is the basis of the online community, but the goal is more than just to make new friends; Hedges is selling the idea of kayaking the Cowlitz.

In an area surrounded by rivers, the closest kayak rentals mostly are located south of Cowlitz County along the Columbia River. Hedges wants to bring paddlers up north to the Cowlitz River, and its tributaries like the Toutle River.

“Eventually, it would be nice to have a place like a kayaking destination in Cowlitz County,” he said. “I’m trying to make it that way.”

Plans

Miriam Stone is the owner of RiversEdge RV Park & Camping in Toutle. She said she’s worked with Hedges for the last three years to promote renting kayaks and canoes from the campground, as well as shuttling paddlers and their gear along the Cowlitz River — what she called a first for the area.