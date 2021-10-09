Local veterinarians need community cooperation to provide pandemic care

She wants to protect employees and have a safe and healthy working environment, Stephens said, and that is one step she has had to take. She is working on hiring more veterinarians and staff, and has also closed the clinic on Saturdays.

The reduced hours allow the clinic to continue to provide care until another veterinarian is hired, she said, but “there is no certainty when that might happen.”

“I continue to adjust the scheduling and day-to-day procedures to allow us to care for as many of our current patients as physically possible,” Stephens said. “I am attempting to make the best of a difficult situation. Navigating this minefield requires cooperation and respect.”

Stephens said when she looks at online job postings, there are five other clinics in Cowlitz County looking for veterinarians to join their practices, and that is mirrored across the country. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there are more than 18 positions per job seeker on its national veterinary job listing platform.

Above all, respect and understanding are necessary, Stephens said, as she, her staff and the rest of the veterinarian community do their best to care for everyone’s animals.

“I do not know how the next months or years will play out,” she said. “There are likely to be further changes and adjustments to the schedule. Kindness and patience are required as we navigate the journey.”

