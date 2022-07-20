Local ports plan projects after infrastructure bill gives $450M to ports nationwide

Projects to improve cargo flow, upgrade facilities and increase transportation at local ports are underway, with some help from a federal infrastructure package that gave grants to ports across Cowlitz County.

Ports across the country got around $450 million in federal grant opportunities from an infrastructure bill that largely focused on improving public transportation and addressing supply chain issues. Washington state ports have received over $35 million from the program since 2020.

For ports in Longview and Kalama, commissioners decided last week to take advantage of $1.1 million in federal funding to study the feasibility of deepening and adding turning basins on the river to manage a higher number of ships going to the ports. The ports will be responsible for the other $1.1 million needed to fund the study.

Federal funds will also back sediment monitoring projects on the Lower Cowlitz River, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler said in a statement.

Longview

In March, around $2.5 million in federal funds went to the Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion underway at the Port of Longview, said Port External Affairs Director Dale Lewis, on top of the $16 million grant awarded to the port in November.

The Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion is meant to increase access to the port and improve cargo flow as they enter another busy year, said Bill Burton, the port’s director of facilities and engineering.

Port of Longview has seen many of its exports like soda ash, wind towers and grain do well in the last year, Burton said.

Port of Longview reported record income for the first quarter of this year, following a positive economic trend seen in the last few years.

Other port projects not funded through the federal government will focus on basic maintenance to help the port sustain its increase in business — annual paving, water line projects and finding more efficient ways to transport materials.

“We want to make sure what we do is serving our existing customers and also providing opportunities for potential new customers,” Burton said.

Woodland

At smaller ports like Woodland, federal funding is not as abundant.

Earlier this year, the ports of Woodland and Ridgefield got a state grant to study expanding broadband internet access for residents between the two cities, in one of three internet provider projects the port is developing.

The port is also looking to develop Rose Way Industrial Park and is in the early stages of expanding Austin Point so it can accommodate more business.

But those ideas are smaller-scale, and most federal grants focus on funding projects that benefit interstate commerce, said Jennifer Wray-Keene, Port of Woodland’s executive director.

“There’s a lot of transportation we need to do before we can move forward with obtaining additional funds,” Wray-Keene said.

Kalama

In Kalama, more business and larger ships passing through the port has highlighted a need to add more turning basins along the Columbia River.

Port of Kalama is partnering with the Port of Longview to use the federal funds and decide how feasible it would be to build one.

In January the port also budgeted around $750,000 to revamp Kalama River Industrial Park and set aside its own funds specifically for channel maintenance.

Another federally backed project is looking to review eco-friendly ways to dredge and maintain the Lower Columbia River so it can stay sustainable and match growth for at least 20 years.

The maintenance plan is currently being considered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and five local ports, including Kalama and Longview.