Local ports feeling global supply chain ripple effects

“When orders surge for medical equipment and PPE, Chinese factories unexpectedly” came back online, the AAPA press release said, and the supply chain was unprepared.

Not only were shipping containers in short supply, with 25 million containers “in the wrong place to meet resurgent demand later in the year,” but many shipping routes had been canceled and then quarantines and illness kept thousands of port workers off the docks.

Semi trucks also began to see a shortage of container chassis, and several large trucking companies went bankrupt, AAPA said, disrupting an industry that moves 71% of U.S. freight. The remaining truckers were shifted from retail to priority industries such as food and cleaning supplies.

As flights were canceled or reduced, shippers also lost the use of empty cargo space. Even when some airlines re-opened dormant overseas passenger routes just to carry cargo, the industry could only meet 80% of demand, because air freight volume rose 50% over 2019.

As those things happened on a worldwide scale, Longview’s Clay said that port-specific congestion also had an effect.

“Instead of a steady stream of vessels shipping out of origin ports, we are seeing bunching of vessels as they arrive on the West Coast,” he said.

