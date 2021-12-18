Local pollution hotspots identified on national map pose low risk, county health says

A recent analysis of pollution spots by ProPublica put four Cowlitz County facilities on the map, but one was a mistake and the other three pose a very low risk, local officials said.

The Cowlitz County Health Department said the federal Environmental Protection Agency data used in ProPublica’s report is “useful in providing an early warning of potentially hazardous levels of air pollution” but do not account for all factors that may impact exposure.

The analysis mapped out “pollution hotspots” where the risk of cancer could be higher due to air pollution. Most of the areas with the highest risks were in the Eastern half of the United States, and the report highlighted Texas and Louisiana areas. Explore the full map at https://projects.propublica.org/toxmap/.

Foster Poultry Farms, Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co., Longview Fibre Paper and Packaging and Emerald Kalama Chemical were all on the map, but Foster Farms was placed there by mistake, the health department said, as “the facility produces very little emissions annually.”

As for the other three, the ProPublica analysis, which is based on 70 years of exposure, “shows the cancer risk posed by the industrial facilities to people who live or work near them is very low,” the health department said, and “in as much as a tenth of a mile, the risk of exposure decreases significantly.”

The map took five years of EPA data, from 2014 to 2018, and mapped it with the intent of allowing “the public to understand the risks of breathing the air where they live,” according to the story.

“ProPublica’s analysis of five years of modeled EPA data identified more than 1,000 toxic hot spots across the country and found that an estimated 250,000 people living in them may be exposed to levels of excess cancer risk that the EPA deems unacceptable,” the story said.

The EPA’s threshold for an acceptable level of cancer risk is 1 in 10,000, which means that of every 10,000 people living in an area, the added risk of a lifetime of breathing in the air would create one additional case of cancer than otherwise expected.

“But the agency also has said that ideally, Americans’ added level of cancer risk from air pollution should be far lower, 1 in a million,” the story said. “Our map highlights areas where the additional cancer risk is greater than 1 in 100,000 — 10 times lower than the EPA’s threshold, but still high enough to be of concern.”

All three locations in Cowlitz County fall well below what the EPA considers high risk.

Nippon Dynawave

Nippon Dynawave creates an estimated excess lifetime cancer risk from industrial sources of about 1 in 44,000, which is 77% lower than the EPA's acceptable risk. Over the five years of data ProPublica analyzed, the excess risk ranged from as low as 1 in 47,000 to as high as 1 in 41,000. In 2018, the risk was 1 in 46,000.

Over the past five years, it has had 26 informal EPA enforcement actions, eight formal actions and a total of $33,700 in fines for violations of the Clean Air Act. It has been inspected for air emissions twice in those five years.

The company did not return requests for comment.

Emerald Kalama Chemical

Emerald Kalama Chemical, which is owned by Germany-based LAXNESS, creates an estimated excess lifetime cancer risk from industrial sources of about 1 in 59,000, or 83% lower than the EPA's acceptable risk. Over the five years ProPublica analyzed, the excess risk ranged from as low as less than 1 in 100,000 to as high as 1 in 38,000. In 2018, the risk was 1 in 38,000.

Over the past five years, it has had one informal EPA enforcement action for a 2019 volatile organic compound violation and has been inspected for air emissions three times in those five years.

Mike Mackin, LAXNESS spokesperson, said the Kalama site uses “a wide array of pollution control devices and technologies” that include scrubbers, carbon filters, condensation and combustion to reduce emissions and meet its Southwest Clean Air Agency permit requirements.

He added that since LAXNESS bought the plant in early 2021, it has been evaluating the facility and overall operations with “a focus on integrating the site’s sustainability objectives with LANXESS’ global standards,” including improving metrics for safety and emissions reduction.

“At LANXESS, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees, on-site contractors and members of the surrounding community,” he said.

Mackin said the company also has a team that works “closely and cooperatively” with the Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to regularly review the facility’s equipment and operational procedures and improve them. Two years ago, the overall company set a goal of becoming climate neutral and eliminate greenhouse emissions by 2040.

“We have the constant goal of continuous improvement at our sites,” he said. “We are committed to enhancing safety, increasing efficiencies and reducing emissions through further investment, improved practices and advanced engineering efforts.”

Longview Fibre Paper and Packaging

The ProPublica map combines Longview Fibre Paper and Packaging with the risk from Emerald Kalama, and says the company contributes about 1% of the estimated excess cancer risk.

The Washington State Department of Ecology also has a map that tracks large sources of air pollution. In Cowlitz County, the map identifies seven sites.

For forest product emissions, it lists Nippon Dynawave, NORPAC and Weyerhaeuser. Emerald Kalama and Eagle US 2 are both emitters under chemicals production, while the Mint Farm Generating Station is listed for its energy production. The final site is WestRock, categorized as materials manufacturing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.