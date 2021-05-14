Local industry leaders question effectiveness of state's Climate Commitment Act

“One of the things that’s really unique to our sector and especially Cowlitz County is the availability of biomass,” he said, especially “hog fuel” – the bark, branches and other leftovers that come from logging and milling. McCabe said pulp mills around the state now use biomass, which the state considers carbon-neutral, to fill between 60% and 65% of their fuel needs.

“We haven’t really gotten credit for that in the bill,” he said. “The mills have already made the big investments that have allowed them to become more efficient and reduced their use of natural gas.”

Pallesen said since the mills already reduced their emissions so much, “to get that last bit of carbon reduced will be very expensive” and the added cost could cause investors to decide running a paper mill in Washington isn’t worth it.

NORPAC adds recycling equipment to turn waste paper into packaging products A new drum pulper will let North Pacific Paper Company break down waste paper into a uniform pulp that can be transformed into new products. The move will support 400 existing jobs.

Global competition

Another worry for Pallesen and McCabe is how the added regulations will affect competition, as paper mills in Longview have to compete on a global scale.

Pallesen said whenever a mill here closes, the equipment goes up for auction and gets bought by an overseas company, which can then churn out the same product with less regulation.