Local industry leaders question effectiveness of state's Climate Commitment Act

Local industry leaders worry this year’s round of state climate legislation could be the tipping point that forces paper and pulp manufacturers to states with less stringent regulations, resulting in a loss of local jobs and a potential increase in global net emissions.
The state legislature just passed the Climate Commitment Act, which aims to reduce emissions, increase environmental justice and accelerate the move to greener fuels.
The Port of Longview spokesman Dale Lewis said the organization still is deciphering how the bill will affect its operations and tenants. Carbon or fuel fees likely will result in price increases, he said, and “it will become more difficult to recruit new port tenants that have a choice in which state to locate.”
The main area of concern for local paper and pulp mills is the carbon cap-and-trade portion of the bill, which will charge manufacturers for emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases starting in 2023. If a plant can’t meet state reduction targets, it can buy credits from others who do.
Net emissions
Executive director of the Northwest Pulp & Paper Association Chris McCabe said the group’s primary concern is that even though paper and pulp mills were recognized as an energy-intensive trade-exposed industry, giving them a target carbon emission reduction of 6% from 2023 to 2034, after that came what he called the “2035 compliance cliff.”
“The reduction trajectory was so steep and so severe that none of the paper or pulp mills could have kept up with it,” he said. “It would have absolutely closed all of the facilities almost immediately.”
Instead, industry will work with state regulators and the legislature to come up with a solution, he said.
Department of Ecology Communications Manager Andrew Wineke the said the Climate Commitment Act recognizes that some industries “require a lot of energy to operate and compete on a global scale” and the regulations mean “there is a risk that a Washington facility could close and reopen in another state or country that has weaker environmental protections — which could cost our state jobs without producing a real reduction in carbon pollution.”
“The goal is not just to cut emissions — it’s to create a successful, low-carbon economy in Washington,” he said.
President of the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers Union Greg Pallesen said, “the bill had great intentions but was made by people who do not truly understand the pulp and paper industry.”
Other pollutants
A group of other air pollutants, called criteria pollutants, were also included in the Climate Commitment Act under the environmental justice section.
McCabe said while he “very much appreciates and understands some of the concerns,” he said the bill now directs Ecology to “ratchet down on things that we are already heavily regulated for” and strays away from carbon regulation.
The bill also adds lifetime environmental review and mitigation to not only new facilities, but for modification of existing facilities, McCabe said. He fears it may bog down mills that want to upgrade to cleaner technologies.
“If WestRock or Nippon Dynawave wants to upgrade one of their boilers to increase their energy efficiency, which is a good thing, now they have to go through new environmental review,” McCabe said. “These pulp mills have to keep investing capital to keep operating these huge machines, and this whole thing could send a chilling effect to any more capital investments being made.”
Past improvements
McCabe said the new regulations don’t take into account all the work mills have done in the past 15 years to reduce emissions.
“Our sector has reduced emissions by over 300,000 metric tons over the last 15 years,” he said, which would be equivalent to taking 64,000 vehicles off the road every year.
While part of that reduction came from permanent or partial mill closures, much of it resulted from installing new technology to reduce emissions and switching away from carbon-heavy fuel source, McCabe said.
“One of the things that’s really unique to our sector and especially Cowlitz County is the availability of biomass,” he said, especially “hog fuel” – the bark, branches and other leftovers that come from logging and milling. McCabe said pulp mills around the state now use biomass, which the state considers carbon-neutral, to fill between 60% and 65% of their fuel needs.
“We haven’t really gotten credit for that in the bill,” he said. “The mills have already made the big investments that have allowed them to become more efficient and reduced their use of natural gas.”
Pallesen said since the mills already reduced their emissions so much, “to get that last bit of carbon reduced will be very expensive” and the added cost could cause investors to decide running a paper mill in Washington isn’t worth it.
Global competition
Another worry for Pallesen and McCabe is how the added regulations will affect competition, as paper mills in Longview have to compete on a global scale.
Pallesen said whenever a mill here closes, the equipment goes up for auction and gets bought by an overseas company, which can then churn out the same product with less regulation.
China in particular has ramped up paper production in the last decade, he said, and is building brand-new paper mills at a rate with which Washington mills cannot compete.
That makes the effect of the new cap-and-trade legislation a cumulative problem, he said. While some argue the marketplace should get to decide, Pallesen disagrees.
“If I’m standing in a store looking at all the toilet paper, I don’t know the carbon footprint on that product,” he said. “How can consumers make educated choices when there’s no data to make the choice on?”
Climate solutions
Pallesen members of the pulp and paper group “want successful things done that will reduce carbon emissions,” including equal national standards and regulations to create equal competition.
Specifically, he’d like to see carbon footprint ratings on products to let buyers make an educated choice about which product to support.
McCabe said consistent federal regulation is the best way forward, so “at a minimum all of the pulp and paper mills in the U.S. play by the same rules.”
Pallesen would also like to see a carbon tax, but admitted it’s a difficult goal. Part of it is the “lack of political will” to enact a national carbon tax. The other is the possibility of legal challenges.
The way Pallesen envisions it, a carbon tax could be levied on products that have a larger carbon footprint than the set standard. Those producers would then pay a tax for each metric ton they are above the set standard, and that money would be used to subsidize American pulp and paper mills’ installation of the best emission reducing technology.
“That will pressure other countries to meet the same standard,” he said.
However, he said some people warn such a tax could be challenged in international courts as illegal.
“Others say it is legal and someone should do it just to force the issue into world court,” he said. “Because something needs to be done.”