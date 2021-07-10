Local groups work to get international sailors vaccinated at ports in Longview, Kalama, Vancouver and Portland

“They asked if we were interested in helping crew members on the freighters, and our response is … our goal is to give as many vaccines out to people as possible, wherever they come from,” Dale said.

Susan Wendel, Community Health Partners medical health care advocate, said it can also be expensive and difficult for crew members to get shore leave to attend an off-site clinic, which is “why we’ve offered to take the nurses onto the ship.”

Kate Mickelson, executive director of the Columbia River Steamship Operator’s Association, said Washington and Oregon state government, as well as county officials along the Columbia River “have been incredibly supportive and have worked tirelessly to ensure that clinics, staff, vaccines and other resources were available to seafarers.”

“Throughout the pandemic, crew with visas were detained on board and were unable to leave to get vaccinated,” Mickelson said. “This was generally the case worldwide. Thanks to the hard work of so many, and with the support of our federal partners, especially our local U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, vessel agents have been able to bring vaccination teams aboard ships to vaccinate crew members.”