Local conservation groups appeal Port Westward rezone again

CLATSKANIE — Columbia Riverkeeper and 1000 Friends of Oregon filed another legal challenge to Columbia County’s September decision to rezone more than 830 acres along the Columbia River.

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners officially approved the Port of Columbia County’s application to rezone 837 acres at Port Westward from farmland to industrial in September after signaling support for the change during a meeting in July.

The conservations groups at the time said they planned to appeal the decision. This marks the third rezone attempt, and it likely will take the appeals board several months to make a decision.

The question of rezoning first came up in 2013. In 2018, the board of commissioners again approved it. Columbia Riverkeeper and 1000 Friends of Oregon argued the rezone doesn’t match Oregon’s statewide planning goal to protect farmland and challenged it on nine legal points, bringing it to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.

In 2019, the Oregon Supreme Court upheld the Board of Appeals decision that dismissed eight of those points, leaving the question would the planned industrial uses of the land be compatible with adjacent uses such as farming?