LCC graduate took advantage of local programs to earn bachelor's degree at 19

“It’s not right for all of our kids, but it’s a good thing for a lot of them, and I’m proud of the kids who use it and go on the graduate with an AA or with credit that will help them in the future,” he said.

Sophomore year, Barella got a concussion which “made school a little hard.”

“I had straight A’s up until the concussion, and once I was concussed it made it difficult for school and that was right before Running Start,” she said. “So my grades for Running Start weren’t prizeworthy.”

However, her father supported her, and when she graduated from Mark Morris in 2019, she did so with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree from LCC.

Barella knew she wanted to be a teacher since kindergarten and used to play school with her little sister. She had already been accepted to WSU Vancouver’s teaching program when LCC announced it was launching a teaching degree, and Barella said even though WSU is “a great college, I feel like I wouldn’t have got that personal connection.”

“This opportunity came up and I was like, wow, I really want to go here instead,” Barella said.