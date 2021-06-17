LCC graduate took advantage of local programs to earn bachelor's degree at 19

When Olivia Barella attends Lower Columbia College’s virtual graduation ceremony Friday evening, she will officially be 19 years old with a bachelor’s degree in teacher education, thanks to a network of community programs and support.
“It’s really thanks to this community and everybody that’s been involved,” she said. “Tons of people have been involved in helping me out, including my parents. I didn’t know how to drive for most of the program, so my mom was driving me to classes and to work and student teaching, so I’m really grateful that I was in this community.”
Barella joined LCC’s Running Start program in her junior year of high school. Running Start is a statewide partnership between community and technical colleges and high schools that lets high school juniors and seniors take college courses to earn both high school and college credits. It’s free for students.
“At first I was conflicted,” Barella said about joining Running Start. “I wanted the high-school experience, but (my dad) challenged me and knew I could do it.”
She was able to stay connected with high school friends through orchestra, swim team and tennis, so Barella said in the end she didn’t feel like she missed anything.
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said he was proud of students who take advantage of Running Start.
“It’s not right for all of our kids, but it’s a good thing for a lot of them, and I’m proud of the kids who use it and go on the graduate with an AA or with credit that will help them in the future,” he said.
Sophomore year, Barella got a concussion which “made school a little hard.”
“I had straight A’s up until the concussion, and once I was concussed it made it difficult for school and that was right before Running Start,” she said. “So my grades for Running Start weren’t prizeworthy.”
However, her father supported her, and when she graduated from Mark Morris in 2019, she did so with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree from LCC.
Barella knew she wanted to be a teacher since kindergarten and used to play school with her little sister. She had already been accepted to WSU Vancouver’s teaching program when LCC announced it was launching a teaching degree, and Barella said even though WSU is “a great college, I feel like I wouldn’t have got that personal connection.”
“This opportunity came up and I was like, wow, I really want to go here instead,” Barella said.
That’s LCC’s goal, Director of Outreach Nicole Faber said: to serve the community and bring opportunities for education close to home, especially when 3 out of 4 jobs will require some level of higher education by 2023.
“It’s all about creating access to higher education,” Faber said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for that high school student to check two big items off their to-do list.”
Barella said she loves her community and wanted to stay, so the combination of Running Start and the new degree program was perfect.
“Running Start helped put me through quicker than I would have gone and it was free,” she said. “I didn’t have to pay for that extra school and LCC kids would take school more seriously,” which helped her prepare for after-high school life. While she didn’t get straight A’s in her associate’s degree, she did in the bachelor’s degree program.
“Running Start really helped me become mature,” she said, teaching her study skills and time management.
Because she waited to get her driver’s license until recently, Barella said the proximity of LCC, Mark Morris and her home was a plus. Another benefit was the lower cost of LCC compared to WSU Vancouver, as Barella was able to get scholarships from LCC and has very little in student loans, she said.
Faber said the program is “fantastic for that purpose.”
“All the students can stay where they are and are supported, both by high-school resources, like counselors, and as an LCC student they have access to our resources,” Faber said.
Barella also appreciated being able to “to make mistakes while at home with my parents” because they can help her.
“If I were to have gone far away and be making mistakes on my own, I wouldn’t have had that support from my family,” she said.
She’s now applying to local teaching jobs, because “I like it here.”
“I like my family and friends and the community of Longview. That my first year was the first year (LCC) was doing the teaching program, it was meant to be.”