Lakeside Sweets offers new stop for candy cravings

WOODLAND — If you're looking for a place to satisfy your sweet tooth, try Lakeside Sweets. The store, which opened in March, seeks to provide a getaway to happiness in the form of candy.

Owner Chris Bottemiller said it has been a lifelong dream of hers to offer sweet treats to people.

“I’ve always wanted to have this job where I help people be happy for a minute, or a day, or however long that lasts,” Bottemiller said. “So that’s the goal.”

Bottemiller’s passion for candy stems from her career.

“I’ve been sucked into a lifelong business of bookkeeping, accounting, taxes and my part of it has been payroll,” she said.

While she’s made a career out of numbers, Bottemiller admits it hasn’t been at the top of her list of passions. When she gets frustrated and needs her own oasis, candy helps her escape from those annoying digits.

“Honestly, candy is what has helped me cope with my job that I disliked for all these years,” she said. “In my right desk drawer, I always had a little something.”

Bottemiller’s job also doesn't allow her to help people the way she wants. She said she is a “bad news giver” who has to inform clients on how much money they might owe Uncle Sam. Because of that, she said "nobody smiles."

She aims to change that with Lakeside Sweets by giving out smiles one piece of candy at a time.

“Selfishly, I wanted a job my whole life where people smile and you’re happy,” she said. “So when we travel around I always made a point, for personal reasons, to stop at candy stores and research and get some candy.”

Now Bottemiler provides that service.

“We just want to make happiness a priority,” she said.

Bottemiller is a one-person operation with her family supporting her, so her shop is open three days a week as she balances jobs.

The shop offers anything and everything people with an experienced sweet tooth desire. The store is full of an assortment of chocolates to fit every category, a wall of premium chocolate bars, buckets of taffy, toys and gifts for kids and much, much more.

While there are plenty of options, Bottemiller’s love for chocolate is a driving factor.

“I’m pretty passionate about chocolate, and it needs to be a very good chocolate,” she said.

Bottemiller has taken training to be a chocolatier. She knows how to make chocolatey creations to prepare for her new business in case of difficulties or markups for ordering chocolate.

Bottemiller orders her sweets with most of the chocolate coming from Hershey, Pennsylvania, the chocolate capital of the country. Truffles are shipped in from Vermont. She hopes to offer her own creations if the store grows.

“I would love to start putting chocolate on everything,” she said. “Covering everything or making some malted chocolates and truffles myself.

For people who don't have a specific sweet craving, Bottemiller will offer a sample treat that will hit the spot.

“I’m trying to get them hooked,” she joked slyly.

